Tarasenko scores twice to lift Blues over Islanders

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund also scored, and the Blues won their fourth straight game. Carter Hutton stopped 21 of 24 shots.

New York's Thomas Greiss stopped 14 of 18 shots in the first two periods before being pulled in favour of Jean-Francois Berube to start the third with the Islanders trailing 4-1.

Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier and Nick Leddy scored for the Islanders, who finished their nine-game trip 5-3-1.