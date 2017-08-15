NEW YORK — Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow has been voted Major League Soccer's player of the week.

Morrow's first two-goal game in the league led Toronto to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday at BMO Field.

The American international has tied a career best with five goals this season.

Morrow has had a hand in eight clean sheets over 18 starts this season, helping lead Toronto to first place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto FC returns to action on Saturday against the Fire in Chicago.