Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow was named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 30 of the season. This is the second time Morrow has won the award this this season.

Morrow’s first career hat trick led the way for TFC as they clinched the 2017 Supporters' Shield with a 4-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. Toronto FC became the first Canadian club to win the Supporters' Shield.

The 29-year-old recorded just the second hat trick by a defender in MLS history and the first since the LA Galaxy's Jose Vazquez in 1997. He also became the second player in club history to record a hat trick.

Morrow leads all defenders in scoring this season with a career-high eight goals.