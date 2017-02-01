Toronto FC has re-signed veteran French midfielder Benoit Cheyrou.

The new deal, for one year plus an option, was long expected. Cheyrou has been in camp since the start during contract negotiations.

The 35-year-old is entering his third season with Toronto. He has made 52 appearances in all competitions with three goals and nine assists.

"Benoit has been an important player for Toronto FC over the past two seasons, and he is part of our core group," Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "His wealth of experience has helped us throughout the season in both the regular season and playoffs in what was a historic year for the club. We are very excited to bring him back to Toronto FC."

Cheyrou made US$159,333 last season, according to the MLS Players Union.