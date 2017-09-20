Giovinco out against Montreal, likely won't play on the weekend

Sebastian Giovinco (quad) will be joining Jozy Altidore (hamstring) on the sidelines when Toronto FC hosts the Montreal Impact on Wednesday night at BMO Field.

TFC president Bill Manning appeared on TSN Radio 1050's Landsberg in the Morning to confirm that the Italian will be held out of the midweek match and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's match away to New England Revolution.

TFC President Bill Manning tells @heylandsberg that Giovinco will not play tonight and may be rested through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/WsuqXBn4oq — Landsberg In The AM (@Landsberg1050) September 20, 2017

The team confirmed on Tuesday that Altidore would be rested. It will be the second straight match that the league-leading Reds will be without the attacking pair. Neither featured in Saturday night's 4-0 thrashing of LA Galaxy. Influential midfielder Victor Vasquez is also a question mark for Wednesday night's game.

Giovinco and Altidore have combined for 28 goals this season.

TFC sits on 62 points with five matches remaining. The team has an 11-point lead on New York City FC for the Supporters' Shield. Toronto FC needs six points to match the 1998 Galaxy's Major League Soccer points record.

The Impact head into the match reeling with a playoff spot looking increasingly unlikely. They sit in seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind New York Red Bulls for the final postseason berth, having played one more match.