TORONTO – TSN is Canada’s most-trusted source for Trade Deadline Day action, breaking down every deal on TRADECENTRE (#TradeCentre) – the network’s signature 10-hour broadcast event. TSN’s coverage begins this Wednesday, March 1, at 8 a.m. ET on TSN with extensive TRADECENTRE coverage available on TSN.ca, TSN Radio’s eight stations across Canada, via the TSN GO app, and across TSN’s official social media platforms (see below for complete details).

Led by host James Duthie, TSN’s industry-leading team of Hockey Insiders and experts are Canada’s top source for hockey news and information, delivering breaking #TradeCentre news all day long.

Throughout the day, TSN’s TRADECENTRE coverage features a wide variety of special guests, including the stickhandling stars of the hit CraveTV original series LETTERKENNY. Hockey players Jonesy (Andrew Herr) and Reilly (Dylan Playfair) visit the TSN Studio, with Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Daryl (Nathan Dales) joining TRADECENTRE live via satellite.

TSN primes fans for NHL Trade Deadline Day with the TRADECENTRE PREVIEW SHOW airing tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 28) at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2. Hosted by Duthie, the 30-minute special features the TSN Hockey Insiders – McKenzie, Dreger, and LeBrun – breaking down the Deadline Day needs of various teams as well as “Trade Bait” segments contributed by Button.

TSN was the first broadcaster to deliver comprehensive, full-day coverage of NHL Trade Deadline Day, beginning in 2000. Canadians consistently make TRADECENTRE their #1 choice for hockey news and analysis. Last year’s TRADECENTRE attracted an average audience more than double that of its closest competitor.

Broadcast Team

TRADECENTRE delivers breaking news and instant analysis of every transaction, interviews with players, GMs, and coaches, along with frequent updates from SPORTSCENTRE’s Bureau Reporters, who are on-site with nine different teams, including every Canadian team.

The TRADECENTRE broadcast team:

Host: James Duthie

Trade Breaker Desk: Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, and Gord Miller

Instant Analysis Panel: Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Dave Poulin, Martin Biron, Pierre McGuire

Trade Bait: Craig Button

Segment Hosts: Gino Reda, Andi Petrillo

Deadline Panel: Jamie McLennan, Aaron Ward

TSN The Reporters Panel: Dave Hodge with Michael Farber, Toronto Sun’s Steve Simmons, and Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur

TradeCentre Contributors: Frank Seravalli, Gary Lawless, and the Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch

SPORTSCENTRE Updates: Jennifer Hedger

SPORTSCENTRE Bureau Reporters: Jermain Franklin, Paul Hollingsworth, Farhan Lalji, John Lu, Mark Masters, Sara Orlesky, Ryan Rishaug, and Brent Wallace

TSN Digital

For hockey fans at work or on the go, TSN.ca and the TSN GO app are the ultimate digital destinations for Trade Deadline Day. These TSN Digital platforms provide live streaming access to TSN’s TRADECENTRE broadcast, and feature the following highlights:

Trade Tracker – Real-time updates on every trade as it happens, along with instant analysis

Trade Bait – Delivering complete stats, cap hits, and key information on players who could be on the move

Trade Deadline Playbooks – TSN Hockey Analytics’ stats guru Scott Cullen’s comprehensive look at each team’s Deadline Day situations: upcoming free agents, players with no-trade clauses, top prospects, and potential plans

Cullen breaks down TRADECENTRE transactions from a fantasy and statistical perspective

BarDown.com rounds up all the social media buzz, debuts original artwork, and highlights viral content from across Trade Deadline Day