Before Friday's kickoff between Arsenal and Leicester that marks a new campaign, TSN.ca brings you its 2017-18 English Premier League preview, taking a look at the ins and outs of the new season of world football's most prestigious league.

--

Alexandre Lacazette

ARSENAL

LAST YEAR: 23-6-9 (Fifth)

MANAGER: Arsene Wenger

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) and D Sead Kolasinac (Schalke)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: GK Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

--

Last season was not kind to Arsenal.

The Gunners finished out of the top-four for the first time since 1996, the year manager Arsene Wenger joined the club. Rumours surrounded the side all year with Wenger’s contract status dominating the headlines. But a new two-year deal put to bed any questions about the 67-year-old leaving after 21 years at the helm.

This season, however, a bigger controversy surrounding the Gunners is starting to rear its ugly head —the status of both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, two of the club’s biggest stars. Both players have yet to sign new deals and their contracts with the club are set to expire at the end of the season. With their respective futures up in the air, this uncertainty could cause another unwanted distraction for Arsenal.

Still, there is hope for the North London club this season. With Wenger clearly focused on the short term, Arsenal could make a statement in the English Premier League. With five of the other top EPL clubs occupied by Champions League football, it might give the Gunners a real chance at chasing the title. If the club is qualified for Europa League competition, Wenger might be keen on making a run in the EPL rather than trying to win a tournament that awards one Champions League spot.

Arsenal also filled two key positions in the off-season by signing striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke. Lacazette is a goal-scoring machine — bagging 88 goals for club and country during the past three seasons — and will ease the team’s reliance on Sanchez. Kolasinac, on the other hand, was named in the 2016-17 Bundesliga team of the season and will be a big physical presence on the left side.

The Gunners have yet to address all their needs — a questionable defence and no replacement in the midfield for an injured Santi Cazorla — but they could still very well nab a top-four spot. A win against Chelsea in the FA Community Shield proved that they should not be taken lightly.

Jermain Defoe

AFC BOURNEMOUTH

LAST YEAR: 12-10-16 (Ninth)

MANAGER: Eddie Howe

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) , D Nathan Ake (Chelsea) and GK Asmir Begovic (Chelsea)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: FW Lewis Grabban (Sunderland)

--

There is resounding optimism in a small seaside town on the south coast of England — and with good reason. AFC Bournemouth has been a revelation in the EPL since winning promotion from the EFL Championship in 2015. Last season, manager Eddie Howe led the Cherries to an unprecedented ninth-place finish. This season? The sky is the limit.

Bournemouth has been quite successful during the transfer window, with the arrival of Asmir Begovic, Jermain Defoe and Nathan Ake. Each player addresses a specific need for the club and all three are familiar with the team, playing on the South Coast at some point in their careers.

Despite being an aging veteran, Defoe brings some much needed firepower to their attack. After scoring 15 goals last season for Sunderland, the 34-year-old is still a threat and always seems to find the back of the net. Partnering Defoe with Joshua King could prove to be a power duo for the Cherries this season. King is coming off a 16-goal campaign and his confidence is expected to be at an all-time high. With the likes of Callum Wilson and Benik Afobe in the fold, Bournemouth will present a formidable attack.

Bournemouth conceded the third-most goals in the EPL last season; most of those coming after Ake was recalled from his loan and returned to Chelsea in January. Now, the 22-year-old Dutchman is back with Bournemouth after the Cherries broke the bank to sign him for a club record fee of £20 million. With Ake at the back and the calming presence of goalkeeper Begovic between the sticks, Bournemouth will have a more composed defensive line in 2017-18.

The main goal for Howe’s side this season will be to finish within range of European football, or take a run at the FA Cup and the EFL Cup — either is a possibility.

Mathew Ryan

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

LAST YEAR: 28-9-9 (Second in the Championship)

MANAGER: Chris Hughton

KEY ADDITIONS: MF Pascal Gross (FC Ingolstadt), D Josh Kerr (Celtic), GK Mat Ryan (Valencia), D Markus Suttner (FC Ingolstadt), FW Izzy Brown (Chelsea) and MF Davy Propper (PSV Eindhoven)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Elvis Manu (Genclerbirligi), FW Jordan Maguire-Drew (Lincoln), D Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic), D Tyler Forbes (Accrington Stanley), D Tom Dallison (Accrington Stanley) and GK David Stockdale (Birmingham City)

--

When Brighton & Hove Albion kick off their season opener Saturday at Amex Stadium, they will become the 49th team (fellow debutants Huddersfield Town will be the 48th team, two and a half hours earlier) to compete in the English Premier League. They earned their promotion automatically with a second-place finish in the Championship last season, thanks largely to an impressive 18-game unbeaten streak to start the season.

The Seagulls haven’t played top-flight football in England since 1982-83 and, like all newly promoted squads, survival will be their No. 1 goal.

The Championship runner-up lost just twice at home last season and there is no doubt they will need to carry over that home form if they plan to remain among football’s elite.

Another Brighton hallmark was a strong defensive record which will be tested without keeper David Stockdale, who made the move to Birmingham City after turning down a new contract offer. Mat Ryan will be the last line of defence this season and expect him to be tested often.

While Brighton as a club will be making their first foray into the EPL, manager Chris Hughton has been here before. The 58-year-old former Ireland international player headed Newcastle (after securing a promotion) and Norwich City.

Glenn Murray, who also has previous Premier League experience with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, supplied the bulk of Brighton’s offence last season, leading the team with 23 goals. Obviously, it will be important for Murray to find his pace in football’s top tier to give opposing defences something to worry about.

Davy Propper comes over from PSV Eindhoven as the most expensive signing (£6 million) in Brighton history. The Dutch international helped lead PSV to a league title and will be a key man in the middle for the newly promoted side.

Two of the three teams promoted to the Premier League in 2016-17 went straight back to the Championship. Brighton & Hove Albion open at home to powerhouse Manchester City and then away to Leicester City, which should give an indication of what level they’re at right out of the gate.

Steven Defour

BURNLEY

LAST YEAR: 11-7-20 (16th)

MANAGER: Sean Dyche

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), D Charlie Taylor (Leeds United), MF Jack Cork (Swansea City) and D Phil Bardsley (Stoke City)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Michael Kightly (Southern United), MF Joey Barton (FA suspension), MF George Green (free agent), D Jon Flanagan (Liverpool), D Michael Keane (Everton), MF George Boyd (Sheffield), FW Chris Long (Bolton) and MF Aiden O’Neill (Oldham)

--

The difference between Burnley’s home and away form last season was staggering. Turf Moor will never be confused with Old Trafford, yet the Clarets picked up just one fewer point than Manchester United at home last season. The big problem is that they managed only one road win, an April 29th victory against Crystal Palace that actually proved very important as they hovered just above the relegation zone.

Burnley played their big card in the off-season, selling young defender Michael Keane to Everton for £25 million. A necessary evil for bottom-of-the-table teams is turning promising players into good returns while keeping goals out of their net. Of the surviving bottom-half teams, they were the stingiest on defence after conceding 55 goals.

But, expectedly, the 39 goals scored was the lowest tally of the 17 teams that survived the drop. Sam Vokes and Andre Gray were responsible for 19 of those goals and will be counted on again to provide offence, along with new arrival Jonathan Walters. Midfielder Robbie Brady is also a key part of the attack, establishing himself as a quality set-piece provider.

Tom Heaton is making a bid to be named one of England’s goalkeepers at the 2018 World Cup and has proven himself to be reliable both domestically and internationally. If Burnley survives another season in the top-flight, it could be through his play that the club’s foundation is built.

With one of the lowest budgets in the EPL, manager Sean Dyche has shown that he can do more with less. To remain in the Premier League for another campaign, he’ll have to add another line to that resume.

Alvaro Morata

CHELSEA

LAST YEAR: 30-3-5 (Champions)

MANAGER: Antonio Conte

KEY ADDITIONS: GK Willy Caballero (Manchester City), D Antonio Rudiger (Roma), MF Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco) and FW Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), MF Christian Atsu (Newcastle United), D John Terry (Aston Villa), GK Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth), FW Dominic Solanke (Liverpool), FW Bertrand Traore (Lyon), MF Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), FW Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), MF Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town), MF Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), MF Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), FW Lucas Piazon (Fulham), MF Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven), D Kurt Zouma (Stoke City), FW Izzy Brown (Brighton & Hove Albion) and MF Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

--

Prior to last season, managers dominated the Premier League headlines, with the return of Jose Mourinho and the long-awaited arrival of Pep Guardiola to English football.

Overshadowed, but not lost in those headlines, was Chelsea hiring former Juventus and Italian national team manager Antonio Conte to replace Mourinho (and caretaker manager Guus Hiddink).

All Conte did in his first season was take charge of a team that had disappointed in its title defence the previous season — which led to the sacking of Mourinho — en route to steering them seven points clear at the top of the table to reclaim the Premier League championship.

So now all he has to do is repeat the feat.

But things will be more complicated in London this season. First, Conte has to replace the offensive prowess of top scorer Diego Costa, who was told he was out of Chelsea’s plans in 2017-18 after battling with Conte throughout last season. His 20-goal season put him in the league’s top five and it will take an elite scorer to fill the void up front.

Chelsea does have another offensive weapon in Eden Hazard, but unfortunately he will begin the season on the injury list after having off-season surgery for a broken ankle. Compounding their troubles with Hazard are reports he’s agitating for a move away from Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid. Barcelona is also believed to have interest in the Belgian international.

Selling Nemanja Matic along with losing out on Romelu Lukaku to rival Manchester United isn’t going to help Chelsea, as one of the teams chasing them for the title got much stronger.

Alvaro Morata was brought in to help bolster the offence, but with the sheer quality of players who are out or on the sidelines will only make it tougher for the champions.

One of the things that helped Chelsea return to the top last season was the fact they were not forced to stretch their squad playing in Europe. This year, however, they are back in the Champions League and will have to compete on two fronts with a reduced lineup.

Conte will really show his mettle if he produces another championship season for the Blues.

Christian Benteke

CRYSTAL PALACE

LAST YEAR: 12-5-21 (14th)

MANAGER: Frank de Boer

KEY ADDITIONS: D Jairo Riedewald (Ajax), D Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United, on loan) and MF Rueben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, on loan)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: FW Fraizer Campbell (released), FW Loic Remy (returned to Chelsea), GK Steve Mandanda (Marseille), MF Joe Ledley (released) and MF Mathieu Flamini (released)

--

When you’re looking to stave off the drop, you bring in “The Relegation Whisperer” Sam Allardyce to save the day. That’s just what Palace did last year after the dismissal of Alan Pardew and – as is his custom – Big Sam saved the day on the second-last matchday of the season. But Allardyce wasn’t interested in going forward with Palace and surprisingly resigned at season’s end. In his stead comes legendary Dutch defender Frank de Boer, looking to get the taste of a failed run at Inter out of his mouth after four Eredivisie titles in six seasons at Ajax.

Luckily for de Boer, a relegation fight at Selhurst Park doesn’t appear to be in the cards this term. There’s enough quality here to keep Palace’s head above water, but questions remain about de Boer’s tactics in a likely 3-4-3, a formation that might not get the best out of the Eagles’ top players.

Once again, Christian Benteke will be relied upon to provide goals, while Cote d’Ivoire international Wilfried Zaha – fresh off of a new contract – is expected to continue his resurgence since his return from Manchester United. There is the potential for trouble if offence becomes an issue, with the options behind Benteke being fairly limited (No offence to Connor Wickham). It wouldn’t be a shock to see the team sign another striker prior to the window closing.

At the back, newly signed Dutch defender Jairo Riedewald is coming off of a hugely impressive campaign at Ajax and is regarded as one of Europe’s top young defensive prospects, while another Dutch youngster, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, on loan from United, should be given the opportunity to prove himself at the EPL level on a regular basis. A right-back signing should also be a priority before the end of the month with winger Andros Townsend currently occupying the starting role. With Steve Mandanda’s return to France, another keeper to challenge Wayne Hennessey for the No. 1 shirt could also be on de Boer’s shopping list.

Wayne Rooney

EVERTON

LAST YEAR: 17-10-11 (Seventh)

MANAGER: Ronald Koeman

KEY ADDITIONS: GK Jordan Pickford (Sunderland), MF Davy Klaassen (Ajax), FW Henry Onyekuru (Arsenal), D Michael Keane (Burnley), FW Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), FW Sandro Ramirez (Malaga CF) and D Cuco Martina (Southampton)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Tom Cleverley (Watford), FW Arouna Kone (Sivasspor), D Brendan Galloway (Sunderland), MF Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), FW Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) and FW Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

--

Is Everton really a top-four threat or just the best of the rest?

With a year under his belt in charge of the Merseyside club, Ronald Koeman did a lot of business in the off-season.

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku was sold to Manchester United for £75 million, money that was most definitely reinvested into Everton. Wayne Rooney, England’s all-time international top scorer, is back where he began his Premier League career and scored the first 15 of his 198 EPL goals, second-best total in league history.

Davy Klaassen scored 55 goals for Ajax last season and, at age 24, is a rising star joining the Everton attack.

There are also rumours that Gylfi Sigurdsson — and his nine goals and 13 assists from last season — could be added from Swansea for £50 million, a move that would immediately make Everton’s players up front that much better.

Everton also made gains on their back end, adding young defensive star Michael Keane from Burnley and upgrading the goalkeeping position with Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

The club is also back in Europe, qualifying for the Europa League with last season’s seventh-place finish. They have proven they’re the class among all of the teams not considered to be title contenders.

Is this the season Everton finally breaks into the top four, earns Champions League football and makes a run at the title?

Aaron Mooy

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

LAST YEAR: 25-6-15 (Fifth in Championship; promoted with playoff victory)

MANAGER: David Wagner

KEY ADDITIONS: MF Tom Ince (Derby), MF Danny Williams (Reading), FW Steve Mounie (Montpellier), MF Aaron Mooy (Manchester City; loan made permanent), MF Kasey Palmer (Chelsea), FW Laurent Depoitre (Porto) and D Mathias Jorgensen (Copenhagen)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: D Mark Hudson (retired)

--

If you’re a neutral fan and seeking a feel-good story of a team to support, look no further than Huddersfield Town.

It’s a small miracle that the Terriers are back in the top flight after 45 years and much of that is due to its inspirational gaffer, David Wagner, who led them to the EPL after a victory in the Championship playoff final over Reading. If the sight of a German manager rocking glasses and a baseball hat reminds you of somebody else, know that Wagner managed Dortmund’s reserve squad under now-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Wagner remains in charge of Huddersfield, despite receiving a handful of offers from bigger clubs over the summer. While that still may come down the road, Wagner is firmly focused on the task at hand: ensuring the Terriers’ survival.

Even for the rosiest of optimists, avoiding the drop for Huddersfield will be an uphill battle. There simply just might not be enough quality here, even with 10 new additions to the squad.

Key to the Terriers’ success last season in the Championship was midfielder Aaron Mooy, whose loan from Manchester City has been made permanent. Mooy will lead a new-look midfield with Tom Ince and American international Danny Williams coming aboard to provide some punch. All three have much to prove to show that they belong in the top flight.

Mooy’s £10 million signing was very briefly the club record before striker Steve Mounie was brought in from Montpellier for £12 million. The Benin international is joined by Laurent Depoitre, who joined from Porto in a cut-price move. The Terriers scored only 56 times last year at the Championship level, so utilizing players who can consistently can find the back of the net will be crucial to their survival attempt.

Another player to watch is centre-back Mathias Jorgensen. Jorgensen comes over from Copenhagen for a negligible sum and could prove himself to be indispensable in a hurry. If that were to happen, the Danish international might go down as the bargain buy of the summer.

Jamie Vardy

LEICESTER CITY

LAST YEAR: 12-8-18 (12th)

MANAGER: Craig Shakespeare

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City), MF Vicente Iborra (Sevilla), D Harry Maguire (Hull City) and GK Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: GK Ron-Robert Zieler (Stuttgart)

--

We knew there would be a championship hangover last season for the Foxes, but few expected it to cost Claudio Ranieri his job.

After flirting with relegation for a bit early in the new year, caretaker – now permanent – manager Craig Shakespeare steadied the ship and guided Leicester to safety. Now in his first full season in charge, Shakespeare has the tools for Leicester to make another run at European qualification.

Call it too much too quick, but a major reason why the Foxes’ form dipped last term was because of the Champions League. The squad just wasn’t deep enough to compete on an extra front, despite a terrific showing in Europe’s top competition where they were the last English team standing in the quarterfinals. With the league back in focus, look for the Foxes to rebound.

Shakespeare has made a number of shrewd signings to reinforce his squad. Talented young striker Kelechi Iheanacho, an odd man out at the Etihad, provides some offensive assistance for Jamie Vardy. Well-regarded Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra is expected to add defensive presence to an already sturdy midfield, while defender Harry Maguire realizes an impressive showing this season could mean a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad in time for the World Cup in June.

With Roma sniffing around 2015 PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea potentially tabling a bid for Danny Drinkwater, a major personnel change is still possible before the transfer deadline shuts at the end of the month, but if this is the final squad that Leicester moves forward with, the chance to improve on last year’s 12th-place finish appears to be in view.

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL

LAST YEAR: 22-10-6 (Fourth)

MANAGER: Jurgen Klopp

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Mohamed Salah (AS Roma), D Andrew Robertson (Hull City) and FW Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Lucas Leiva (Lazio), MF Kevin Stewart (Hull City) and D Andre Wisdom (Derby County)

--

All the pieces of the puzzle came together for manager Jurgen Klopp last season.

In his first full year with the team, Klopp led the Reds to a top-four finish and a berth in the Champions League playoff round. Although they struggled against lower-level teams throughout the Premier League season, the Reds won when the stakes were high, going undefeated against top-six opponents.

Ambitions will be even higher for Liverpool in 2017-18. The Reds are not only looking to make a dent in the Champions League, but also compete in England and attempt to capture their first ever Premier League title and first top flight crown in 27 years.

The addition of Mohamed Salah to the lineup could prove to be a huge move for Liverpool. The attacking winger, with similar skills as Sadio Mane, will give the Reds more deadly pace on the ball and lightning speed on the counterattack. Striker Dominic Solanke, just 19, could be a surprise for Liverpool fans this year. The English international scored four preseason goals and looks to be making a name for himself in the EPL.

One of the Reds’ potential problems this season could be their failure to add depth to the squad. Although rumours about Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk persist, the Reds haven’t attempted to plug holes at centre-back or midfielder. With Adam Lallana out with a thigh injury for at least two months, Liverpool could start the season (they play five games in August) short-handed — not the ideal situation for Klopp. A lack of defensive-minded players could spell disaster for a team that gave up 42 goals last season.

Even more pressing is the constant rumour that Phillippe Coutinho, their best player, could depart for Barcelona. If the Brazilian does indeed leave for the Catalan giants, Liverpool would be left with a huge void. Even with the transfer window open until the end of August, there are few available players possessing the same qualities as Coutinho.

That said, this Liverpool side looks to be as strong as the 2013-14 title-challenging squad that finished second overall. With one of the best attacks in the Premier League, Klopp and the Reds could be hoisting a trophy by season’s end.

Gabriel Jesus

MANCHESTER CITY

LAST YEAR: 23-9-6 (3rd)

MANAGER: Pep Guardiola

KEY ADDITIONS: MF Bernardo Silva (Monaco), GK Ederson (Benfica), D Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur), D Danilo (Real Madrid) and D Benjamin Mendy (Monaco)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: D Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham), D Gael Clichy (İstanbul Başakşehir), MF Jesus Navas (Sevilla), GK Willy Caballero (Chelsea), D Bacary Sagna (free agent), FW Enes Unal (Villarreal), MF Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), MF Olivier Ntcham (Celtic), MF Nolito (Sevilla), GK Joe Hart (West Ham United), D Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), FW Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) and MF Fernando (Galatasaray)

--

What an explosive start it was for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Six consecutive wins to begin the season in his first Premier League campaign, and 10 all-competition victories before first tasting defeat in England’s top league.

But masked defensive frailties began to creep in, both among the men making up the backline and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was brought in to replace longtime City man Joe Hart but was never able to play up to his expectations. City eventually battled to finish third in the table and qualify for the Champions League.

Needless to say, expectations are much higher heading into 2017-2018.

Many familiar names — Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Bacary Sagna — that starred at Etihad Stadium over the past few seasons were moved out as City attempted to get younger both in the midfield and on defence. Big money was spent to acquire the likes of Bernardo Silva in a bid to weave magic for the forward ranks, and on Kyle Walker to strengthen the defence.

After Bravo lost the confidence of his manager, Ederson was brought in from Benfica as the first choice keeper to produce better results between the sticks.

Despite all the changes, the elite scoring tandem of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will still be counted on to lead the attack. As City made their late push to third place last season, the two began to form a very prolific partnership. If they are at their best, this team scores at will.

In support of that scoring are David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, two of the best in the League on the ball who can provide highlight reel assists and chip in with goals. Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure is also still in the mix and, while he isn’t the player he once was, provides a decent threat.

While there are no questions going forward, there are plenty on defence. The health of captain Vincent Kompany and his ability to marshal the centre back position could tell the entire tale for City. With Kompany on the pitch, both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi played to a high level. Without their captain, both looked lost and mistake-prone.

Guardiola preaches attacking football and he should have that in spades. He also demands winning football and if the results can match the talent this season, they should be able to ignite the blue side of Manchester once again.

Romelu Lukaku

MANCHESTER UNITED

LAST YEAR: 18-15-5 (Sixth)

MANAGER: Jose Mourinho

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Romelu Lukaku (Everton), MF Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) and D Victor Lindelof (Benfica)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: FW Zlatan Ibrahimović (released), FW Wayne Rooney (Everton), MF Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), D Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace, on loan), GK Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa, on loan) and D Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Leeds, on loan)

--

When you’re looking at why Jose Mourinho has been a success everywhere he’s managed, you focus in on his second season in charge at each club he’s helmed:

Porto, 2003 – Champions

Chelsea, 2005 – Champions

Inter, 2010 – The treble

Real Madrid, 2012 – Champions

Chelsea (v2), 2015 – Champions

Heading into his second season at Old Trafford, Mourinho will be expected to mount more of a title challenge than he did in year one. The fact that United only finished sixth a season ago – 24 points out of first – gets glossed over because of trophy wins in Europa – returning the Red Devils to the Champions League – and in the League Cup. Similar form in the league this season would likely mean the Special One will be looking for new employment come the summer.

There is reason to believe that United will be a genuine contender, though.

The biggest challenge for Mourinho’s club will be turning draws into wins. United lost only five times last season (tied with champions Chelsea for second fewest), but led the league with 15 draws. If only five of those had been converted to wins, it would have been enough to leapfrog the Red Devils into third. Not settling for the single point will be of paramount importance to United.

The Red Devils scored a paltry 54 goals in the league a year ago (even Bournemouth scored more), with 17 coming from the now-departed Zlatan Ibrahimović (though a return to Old Trafford in January, once he recovers from an ACL injury, looks likely for the Swedish icon). Juan Mata was second with six. To remedy this, Mourinho has brought in one of his former charges in Belgian international Romelu Lukaku. Still only 24, Lukaku already has 53 EPL goals to his name, scoring 25 last season for Everton. Lukaku adds to a potentially mouthwatering attack with Mata, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard at Mourinho’s disposal. The issue here, of course, is Lukaku’s reputation of going cold in big matches, something he and the team simply cannot afford to happen this season.

A word on Wayne Rooney: The 31-year-old Liverpool native returns to his boyhood club, Everton, as United’s all-time leading scorer. While his contributions to the team over the years will be remembered fondly, simply put, Rooney just wasn’t good enough to retain a place in this United side and his departure represents a firm break from the past and a chance to turn the page for the Red Devils.

The addition of defensive-minded Nemanja Matic is also a key one for the club. With Matic at the heart of midfield, last year’s record signing Paul Pogba will be released to maraud. While some argue that Pogba didn’t justify his £89-million price tag in his first year back in England, tunes would have been changed had his teammates converted a few more of the chances the Frenchman created. If Pogba is able to increase his involvement in attack thanks to the support of Matic and Ander Herrera, the rest of the league should rightly be terrified.

While David De Gea in net is as automatic as they come in European football, the backline is an interesting proposition since there wasn’t a ton of consistency in lineups last year thanks to a number of key injuries. Converted winger Antonio Valencia, last year’s only stalwart in the back four, has emerged as one of the best right-backs in the league. Though Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo formed a fine partnership at centre-back, neither will be first-choice this season with new arrival Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly expected to be favoured there. The seemingly forever snake-bitten Luke Shaw looks to reclaim his spot at left-back, while Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind are also available for selection. The glut of defenders means that a couple of sales prior to the transfer window closing could be in the cards (a deal for PSG right-back Serge Aurier is also still a possibility).

Though the stated goal last season was a return to the Champions League, which was met, anything short of a real title threat from the Red Devils this season will be a massive disappointment.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

NEWCASTLE

LAST YEAR: 29-7-10 (Championship champions)

MANAGER: Rafael Benitez

KEY ADDITIONS: MF Christian Atsu (Chelsea), D Florian Lejeune (Eibar), MF Jacob Murphy (Norwich City), D Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid) and MF Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Florian Thauvin (Marseille), D Lewis Gibson (Everton), D Kevin Mbabu (Young Boys) and FW Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest)

--

After one year away from the Premier League, Newcastle is back after being crowned champions of the EFL Championship.

Relegated in 2016, manager Rafa Benitez turned his club around in just one season and has breathed new life into the Magpies. Of the three promoted teams, Newcastle is best equipped to avoid a repeat relegation. A lack of big- money transfers, however, could put the Magpies in familiar territory.

Benitez is, without a doubt, a world-class manager after coaching the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Liverpool. But a power struggle between Benitez and the board over summer transfers could leave the team in a bind.

So far this summer, Newcastle has done well. The Magpies signed loanee Christian Atsu to a permanent deal, midfielder Jacob Murphy from Norwich City for £12 million and defender Florian Lejeune from Eibar. Atsu will look to make a name for himself in the EPL following an uneventful time with Chelsea while Lejeune will immediately slot in as one of Newcastle’s top-two centre-backs.

One problem the Magpies face in 2017-18 could be a lack of depth at striker. While Dwight Gayle was incredible in the Championship, he was, at times, invisible in the Premier League during his three years with Crystal Palace. If Gayle fades away yet again, Aleksandar Mitrovic is the club’s only other goal-scoring threat.

Players such as Jonjo Shelvey and Jack Colback have years of Premier League experience and could very well lead the Magpies to a strong mid-table finish.

However, if owner Mike Ashley decides to limit spending, everything will fall on Benitez’s shoulders to carry Newcastle up the standings.

Manolo Gabbiadini

SOUTHAMPTON

LAST YEAR: 12-10-16 (Eighth)

MANAGER: Mauricio Pellegrino

KEY ADDITIONS: MF Mario Lemina (Juventus) and D Jan Bednarek (Lech Poznan)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: FW Jay Rodriguez (West Brom), MF Cuco Martina (Everton) and D Martin Caceres (Hellas Verona)

--

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Saints have a new manager and their best player could be on the verge of leaving the club.

Flux is the status quo at St. Mary’s. It’s fitting that new manager Mauricio Pellegrino – Southampton’s fifth in seven years – is a former Liverpool defender since his biggest worry right now is preventing the Reds from signing a new defender from Southampton. Monstrous Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk has handed in a transfer request with Anfield as his preferred destination.

He might not get his wish, though, as Southampton accused Liverpool of tapping up and unsettling the player earlier in the summer with the Reds backing off their pursuit (Funnily enough, Liverpool is currently taking great offence at Barcelona’s attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho and unsettling him. Odd how that works). If Pellegrino is unable to persuade van Dijk into staying and the Dutchman joins the likes of Sadio Mane, Morgan Schneiderlin, Victor Wanyama, Adam Lallana and Luke Shaw in the recent exodus from St. Mary’s , he’ll have no shortage of suitors for the defender and will be able to slap a £50-60-million price tag on the player.

Ideally, the van Dijk situation will be settled before the transfer window closes because there’s other significant work to be done for Pellegrino. His predecessor, Claude Puel, was fired because of his inability to play any kind of attractive or cohesive football. Even a very respectable eighth-place finish didn’t spare the Frenchman because of his team’s tendency to drop back.

Unfortunately for Pellegrino, not much has changed in terms of personnel who could help ameliorate this situation. Manolo Gabbiadini was dynamite in the second half after coming over from Napoli in January, scoring six times in 12 appearances in all competitions, but beyond the Italy international, goals might be hard to come by. New record signing Mario Lemina is a good one, but he’s not exactly an offensive dynamo.

As they’ve proven in the past, it’s folly to write off Saints’ chances, but this could finally be the year that Southampton takes a step back. Relegation trouble is unlikely, however so is a finish in the top half of the table.

Xherdan Shaqiri

STOKE CITY

LAST YEAR: 11-11-16 (13th)

MANAGER: Mark Hughes

KEY ADDITIONS: MF Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion), D Josh Tymon (Hull City) and D Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: GK Shay Given (free agent), GK Daniel Bachmann (Watford), MF Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), FW Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) and D Phil Bardsley (Burnley)

--

After a rough start last season — winless in their first seven games — Stoke City recovered to finish 13th in the table, once again easily guaranteeing themselves Premier League football.

It was the first time Stoke City finished in the bottom half of the table in the four years Mark Hughes has been in charge. There are now questions about whether this was a blip, or the beginning of a slide that could put both team and manager in jeopardy.

Marko Arnautovic was sold to West Ham in the off-season for £20 million which leaves a creative and scoring hole up front for the Potters.

The upside is that Peter Crouch, last season’s top scorer, will return. The concern remains that the 36-year-old has not reached double-digit goals since his first season at Stoke in 2011-2012.

The fortunes of this side may rest on what they can get out of Xherdan Shaqiri and Saido Berahino, two players who struggled through injuries and crisis of confidence, respectively.

Darren Fletcher arrives from West Brom Albion and, while veteran presence isn’t exactly the missing ingredient Stoke needs to reclaim spot in the top half of the table, another steady hand in the middle of the park can only make them better.

Adding Kurt Zouma alongside Ryan Shawcross at the back will make Stoke City better defensively. Looking at their scoring options for this season, they’ll need to play mistake-free defence.

Britannia Stadium has a reputation for being one of the toughest places to play for a reason, and Stoke would do well to continue to make it an inhospitable way to spend a cold, rainy Wednesday.

Fernando Llorente

SWANSEA CITY

LAST YEAR: 12-5-21 (15th)

MANAGER: Paul Clement

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), MF Roque Mesa (Las Palmas), D Cian Harries (Coventry City) and GK Erwin Mulder (SC Heereveen)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: FW Modou Barrow (Reading), MF Jack Cork (Burnley) and FW Bafetimbi Gomis (Galatasaray)

--

Manager Paul Clement did his job last season, guiding the Swans to safety after a tumultuous year that including the firing of manager Francesco Guidolin and the hiring and firing of Bob Bradley shortly after. Clement swiftly stopped the bleeding, with Swansea finishing a respectable 7-2-9 under his direction and a 15th-place finish in the EPL.

The Welsh side struck gold after signing 19-year-old striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. The London native, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for Bristol City in 2016-17, will add another dimension to the Swans’ attack. He will be eager to prove himself as a top Premier League talent.

The major uncertainty surrounding the club is the status of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente. Chelsea and Everton have expressed interest in both players and Swansea would be hard-pressed to find a quality replacement if either was to be sold. Sigurdsson was an absolute star last season, registering nine goals and 13 assists, while Llorente led the team with 15 goals. The Swans’ scoring record without Sigurdsson and Llorente in the lineup was abysmal. Leroy Fer was the team’s second-highest scorer, with six goals, and just three other players had more than one.

Clement is at the helm of Swansea for his first full season, but he may be in for a tough ride if his best players are gone by the end of August. The Swans need to keep their marquee men in a bid to push for a similar 15th-place finish.

Dele Alli

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

LAST YEAR: 26-8-4 (Second)

MANAGER: Mauricio Pochettino

KEY ADDITIONS: None

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: D Kyle Walker (Manchester City), MF Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke), D Federico Fazio (Roma) and FW Clinton N’Jie (Marseille)

--

This is a critical season for a still ascendant Spurs side.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had the Premier League’s most lethal attack a year ago (86 goals scored) and its best defensive record (only 26 goals conceded), finishing with its highest points total ever in the league. Quite simply, Spurs were a joy to watch. Harry Kane scored bags of goals again, Heung-min Son was a revelation, Victor Wanyama proved to be one of the transfer buys of the season, the central defensive partnership of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen was as strong as they come and Dele Alli continued his emergence as the best young English player in the game right now.

Of course, Spurs still finished the season without a trophy and find themselves looking to take that next step away from the comforts of home. With White Hart Lane demolished and a new stadium to come in 2018-19, Spurs will play their home games this season at Wembley Stadium and that does not portend well. The club played there five times last term (in Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League), winning just once and losing three times. Considering that Spurs had the league’s best home record a year ago (an undefeated 17-2-0 mark), quickly getting accustomed to Wembley must be a top priority for the club heading into the season.

The other key concern for Pochettino is a lack of transfer activity. Though it’s no stretch to suggest that Spurs’ young charges will continue to blossom, virtually every one of the club’s rivals has strengthened themselves significantly while, if anything, Spurs is weakened by the loss of Kyle Walker. Granted, they have a more-than-adequate replacement at right-back in Kieran Trippier (currently out with an ankle injury picked up in a friendly with Juventus), but surely the £50 million accrued from the sale of the England international to City could be used to fund a transfer for some creativity in the midfield. Everton’s Ross Barkley and former Spurs player Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea have been attached to the club almost all summer.

Spurs remain one of the deepest and most talented clubs in the EPL and should once again make a run at a first top-flight title since 1961, but the question remains if standing pat will leave the club stationary as rivals pass them by.

Nathaniel Chalobah

WATFORD

LAST YEAR: 11-7-20 (17th)

MANAGER: Marco Silva

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Andre Gray (Burnley), MF Tom Cleverley (Everton; loan made permanent), MF Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea), FW Richarlison (Fluminense), MF Will Hughes (Derby) and GK Daniel Bachmann (Stoke City)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Mario Suarez (Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng) and FW Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord)

--

There’s a very good reason why Marco Silva is rated among the top young managers in Europe.

He swooped in to Hull City last January and led the Tigers to an 8-3-11 record in their last 22 matches, but ultimately, that wasn’t enough to keep them safe from the drop. It appears that a similar fight will be on the 40-year-old Lisbon native’s hands at Vicarage Road this season. Relegation is a very real possibility for the Hornets.

Last year, it appeared that departed manager Walter Mazzarri pulled the classic Tony Pulis move in taking his foot off the gas when safety was reached, with Watford dropping its final six contests. This was a major reason why he was relieved of his duties. Such a stretch drive cannot happen this term with the number of clubs likely to be in the relegation dogfight.

The team will look to reassert its EPL credentials through youth, a smart move considering that the Hornets were among the league’s oldest teams. Joining the team are England U21 teammates Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes from Chelsea and Derby, respectively. Record signing Andre Gray should help alleviate the goal-scoring pressure on Troy Deeney, who was forced to save the day too often last year. A healthy Isaac Success should also help out in that regard and while the newly signed Brazilian Richarlison can operate as a striker, he’s more likely to be used as a winger.

Surprisingly, Watford did very little to address its defensive shortcomings. Kiko Femenia, who arrived from Alaves on a free, is the only new face in a beleaguered backline that conceded 68 goals last season. That does not bode well for improvement in this area.

Silva is wily enough to get the most that he can out of his squad, but even with his best efforts, the Hornets are likely to be touch-and-go when it comes to staying up for a third straight top flight campaign.

Nacer Chadli

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

LAST YEAR: 12-9-17 (10th)

MANAGER: Tony Pulis

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Jay Rodriguez (Southampton), FW Zhang Yuning (Vitesse Arnhem), D Ahmed Hegazi (Al Ahly)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: MF Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), D Daniel Barbir (free agent), MF Zachary Elbouzedi (free agent), D Callam Jones (free agent), D Sebastien Pocognoli (Standard Liège), GK Jack Rose (free agent), FW Andre Wright (free agent), D Jack Fitzwater (Forest Green)

--

Perhaps no manager is more skilled in the art of Premier League survival than Tony Pulis, who shepherded West Bromwich Albion to a mid-table, 10th-place finish last season.

Ben Foster continues to push for the No. 1 keeper position in England and is one of the EPL’s best.

Jay Rodriguez comes over from Southampton to bolster the Baggies' attack. Though he only found the net six times in 2016-2017, he will be counted on to lead the team in scoring if he can stay healthy for the entire season.

Darren Fletcher was club captain from the time he arrived in 2015 and has been West Brom’s general in the midfield. But he’s gone, making the move to Stoke City after his contract ended prior to the end of last season. Defender Jonny Evans will take over the armband and assume the leadership role for Pulis’ side.

It would be just as surprising to see West Brom challenging for European places as it would to see them battling relegation. More than likely, they’ll spend the season in the middle of the table and assure themselves the safety of another Premier League campaign.

Marko Arnautovic

WEST HAM UNITED

LAST YEAR: 12-9-17 (11th)

MANAGER: Slaven Bilic

KEY ADDITIONS: FW Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), MF Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City), GK Joe Hart (Manchester City), D Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), MF Anouar El Mhassani (Ajax)

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: FW Enner Valencia (Tigres UANL), GK Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), FW Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough), D Alvaro Arbeloa (Retired), D Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim), MF George Dobson (Sparta Rotterdam)

--

Slaven Bilic’s side almost fell backwards last season after an impressive seventh-place Premier League finish in 2015-16. Plagued by the saga of a now departed Dimitri Payet, West Ham failed to capitalize on the momentum and finished 11th en route to an early Europa League exit.

The Hammers now look to turn the page to a new chapter, opting to field a more experienced and proven side this season. West Ham signed the likes of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta — players who have all put their own stamp on the Premier League at some point in their careers. These new additions will likely crank it up a notch against their former teams, aiming to prove that they should never have been forgotten.

Hernandez had a great career with Manchester United before being sold to Bayer Leverkusen. Even in the Bundesliga, the striker continued his solid play. Although he turned 29 in June, the Mexican product hasn’t missed a beat and will have no problem finding the back of the net for the Hammers.

Hart, the veteran goalkeeper, will be salivating to prove Pep Guardiola wrong for ever sending him to Torino on loan. The 30-year-old still has a lot to offer and, although he’s prone to errors, the shot stopper will demonstrate inspired form, especially during a World Cup year.

As for Arnautovic, he’s the most intriguing signing of the bunch. At times, the Austrian displays world-class skill. Other times he’s ordinary. During his stint with the Potters, the 28-year-old was never the star forward Stoke City needed him to be. West Ham invested big money in Arnautovic and is counting on him to turn it around.

The Hammers will also ask Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and a healthy Andy Carroll to add goal-scoring depth. With a porous defence that allowed 64 goals last season, the team will need to be on the front foot in most matches and outscore opponents.

If Bilic can get the most out of his players, like he did in 2015/16, there is no question West Ham could push for a Europa League spot.

--

TSN.ca Survey

We've asked some of TSN's soccer experts to answer a short survey about the upcoming season that gives their predictions for the upcoming season:

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Nick Andrade, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Mike Beauvais, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Noel Butler, TSN Radio 690 – Arsenal

Ken Rodney, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Gareth Wheeler, TSN Radio 1050 – Manchester United

Darren Yourk, TSN.ca – Manchester City

--

REST OF THE TOP FOUR

Nick Andrade – Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool

Mike Beauvais – Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Noel Butler – Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United

Ken Rodney – Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea

Gareth Wheeler – Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur

Darren Yourk – Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

--

RELEGATED TEAMS

Nick Andrade – Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley

Mike Beauvais – Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Burnley

Noel Butler – Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Watford

Ken Rodney – Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Watford

Gareth Wheeler – West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Huddersfield Town

Darren Yourk – Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley

--

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nick Andrade – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Mike Beauvais – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Noel Butler – Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Ken Rodney – Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gareth Wheeler – Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Darren Yourk – Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

--

GOLDEN BOOT

Nick Andrade – Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Mike Beauvais – Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Noel Butler – Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Ken Rodney – Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gareth Wheeler – Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Darren Yourk – Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

--

BIGGEST SURPRISE (TEAM OR PLAYER)

Nick Andrade – Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)

Mike Beauvais – Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Noel Butler – Brighton & Hove Albion

Ken Rodney – A Premier League team will reach the Champions League final

Gareth Wheeler – Crystal Palace

Darren Yourk – West Ham United

--

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT (TEAM OR PLAYER)

Nick Andrade – Tottenham Hotspur

Mike Beauvais – Wayne Rooney (Everton)

Noel Butler – Tottenham Hotspur

Ken Rodney – Liverpool

Gareth Wheeler – Liverpool

Darren Yourk – Wayne Rooney (Everton)

--

FIRST MANAGER SACKED

Nick Andrade – Paul Clement (Swansea City)

Mike Beauvais – Mark Hughes (Stoke City)

Noel Butler – Slaven Bilic (West Ham United)

Ken Rodney – Paul Clement (Swansea City)

Gareth Wheeler – Slaven Bilic (West Ham United)

Darren Yourk – Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United)