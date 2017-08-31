Welcome to TSN.ca's transfer deadline blog. The transfer windows are closing all over Europe in the coming days, so expect the action to be fast and furious in the next several hours. The window in England closes at 6pm et tonight. Keep up with TSN.ca for all of the latest news and rumours.

The window is now closed, but deals are continuing to trickle in:



Chelsea and Leicester have "deal sheet" for Danny Drinkwater

Told Chelsea finally agreed a fee with Leicester for Drinkwater in time for the 'deal sheet' to go in — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 31, 2017

Striker Wilfried Bony returns to Swansea

We wish @wilfriedbony all the best on his return to Swansea. #mancity https://t.co/8XeC5nOsb5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 31, 2017

Defender Davide Zappacosta joins Chelsea

--

5:24pm - It could get better, though - England midfielder Danny Drinkwater is waiting for permission to have a Chelsea medical, but time is running out.

--

5:18pm - Chelsea's day has gotten worse. Ross Barkley is the latest player to turn down a move.

Barkley to Chelsea off. Fee agreed £30m plus add ons, player had medical but no longer wants to go to Chelsea. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 31, 2017

--

5:01pm - Guillem Balague says Andre Gomes isn't leaving Barca.

I have been told by @HelenaCondis that André Gomes will not leave Barcelona in this transfer window. West Ham and Spurs tried it — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017

--

5:00pm - ONE HOUR REMAINS

--

4:41pm - Is Barca gonna head back to the Coutinho well one more time? Balague thinks it's possible.

The 4th FCB offer for Coutinho has been prepared for days but not sent yet. I think they realise it will be rejected — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017

--

4:28pm - It's winding down, folks, and it's gotten awfully quiet.

--

4:00pm - TWO HOURS REMAIN

--

3:27pm - While the clock is ticking, don't be surprised if we're hearing about a number of comings and goings from the King Power Stadium in the next hours.

--

3:15pm - If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. After getting knocked out of Europa by Everton, striker Nikola Vlasic has joined the Toffees from Hajduk on a five-year deal.

--

3:11pm - Not exactly a surprise, but David Ornstein confirms that Chelsea have missed out on Fernando Llorente.

Chelsea miss out on Llorente. Move to Tottenham is progressing & will go through if/when Swansea sign replacement (Bony) #CFC #THFC #SwansFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 31, 2017

So that's no Lukaku, no Oxlade-Chamberlain and now no Llorente for the champions.

--

3:00pm - THREE HOURS REMAIN

--

2:53pm - Watford is at it again. The Hornets have brought in defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan from Udinese.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Molla Wague on a season-long loan.



➡️ https://t.co/sG0tIDgRXK pic.twitter.com/ngUg8heVKo — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

--

2:45pm - Brighton gets in on the action, signing once-capped Italy defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting.

--

2:41pm - A confirmed loan - Nampalys Mendy heads to Nice to join Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder for the season from Leicester.

#lcfc midfielder Nampalys Mendy has joined OGC Nice on a season-long loan ➡️ https://t.co/55boaOK7p1 pic.twitter.com/vqu3XNzL1h — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2017

--

2:28pm - Another done deal - Bojan Krkic joins Alaves on loan from Stoke City.

--

2:26pm - Once Wilfried Bony completes his Swansea medical, the Spurs deal for Fernando Llorente will be announced, reports Balague.

All agreed and ok between Swansea, Spurs and @llorentefer19. Just waiting for confirmation of Bony to Swansea (passing medical) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017

--

2:10pm - Spanish striker Lucas Perez's Emirates nightmare is over for now. Arsenal confirm he's headed by to Deportivo on loan.

--

2:01pm - Usless stat of the day - Following his transfer from Manchester City, England youth player Jadon Sancho becomes Borussia Dortmund's first ever English player.

--

2:00pm - FOUR HOURS REMAIN

--

1:54pm - Sky Sports reporting that if anything is happening at Manchester United, it would be shocking because it's dead quiet at Carrington right now.

--

1:44pm - The long journey of Mamadou Sakho out of Anfield appears to finally be over. He's heading back to Crystal Palace, this time on a permanent.

Mamadou Sakho looks to be finally on his way from #lfc to #cpfc after £26m deal agreed between the clubs. — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) August 31, 2017

--

1:37pm - So how to make sense of this Mbappe deal? It's a season-long loan with an option to buy until 2022. This certainly sounds like a way to circumvent FIFA Fair Play regulations. We'll see how this plays out, but I don't think we've heard the last of this deal.

--

1:33pm - Another monster deal - Kylian Mbappe has joined PSG.

Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d'annoncer la signature de Kylian Mbappé ! 👊 #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/y1yiSq9DW9 — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 31, 2017

--

1:30pm - BREAKING: BBC reports that Manchester City is out on Alexis Sanchez.

--

1:15pm - Another done deal - Watford stays active with the signing of Dutch defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal from Sporting.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal.



➡️ https://t.co/RPMhVZyS4w pic.twitter.com/pq5qztSBJf — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017

--

1:13pm - You can go home again. Much like Gylfi Sigurdsson returned from Spurs, Wilfried Bony looks to be heading back to Swansea City from Manchester City.

Wilfried Bony is on his way Swansea fans.



Just the medical left to complete #deadlineday #bbcfootballhttps://t.co/HJzcKMBR0N pic.twitter.com/2asJum3SuV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 31, 2017

--

1:00pm - FIVE HOURS REMAIN

--

12:57pm - Well, here's a big one. Italy and Torino defender Davide Zappacosta is on his way to London for a Chelsea medical, reports Di Marzio.

--

12:49pm - BREAKING: Bromley will not be selling Gareth the cat, despite interest from elsewhere.

--

12:40pm - We have another done deal. Winger M'Baye Niang - on loan at Watford last season - is joining Torino from Milan.

--

12:22pm - More on Lemar - Sky Sports is reporting that he isn't interested in Arsenal, but would prefer a move to Liverpool.

--

12:04pm - Just what the hell is going on over at Selhurst Park?

Niasse has agreed personal terms at Palace and is having a medical now. But it's still not certain he will join. Palace spinning plates! — David Hytner (@DaveHytner) August 31, 2017

Everton wants to sell Oumar Niasse, Palace is keen to buy and the player has agreed to terms, but the deal still might not get done.

--

12:02pm - Newly signed acquired Renato Sanches will rock the No. 35 for Swansea City, the club announces.

It was all going so well... 🙈



The #PL reject the number 85 for @renatosanches35. He will now wear 3️⃣5️⃣ for the #Swans this season. pic.twitter.com/Lx7qWmkHOF — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017

--

11:56am - Well, here we go. Duncan Castles is reporting that the Gunners have agreed a fee with Monaco for French winger Thomas Lemar for €95 million.

There is a catch, though: He needs to join the team before a sale of Alexis can be sanctioned. Let's see how this plays out.

--

11:47am - Is this a message of hope for Arsenal fans from Alexandre Lacazette?

--

11:16am - And what about Alexis Sanchez?

A £60 million offer from City might be enough to get it done, but Arsenal could be out to prove a point here. They've already rejected a bid of £50 million from City, as well as a reported offer of £20 million plus Raheem Sterling. What's interesting here is that neither Arsenal nor the player has many options when it comes to a potential transfer partner.

--

11:15am - Where do things stand with Riyad Mahrez?

I am hearing, as things stand, Chelsea are favs to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) August 31, 2017

Well, we know he's been excused from Algeria training to make sure a transfer from Leicester goes through. He's been attached with a move to Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and - surprisingly - Manchester United. One thing looks clear, though: He's set to become an ex-Fox come later this evening.

--

11:05am - The Ox is coming in, but Divock Origi is heading out of Anfield. Liverpool sends the Belgian striker on a yearlong loan to Wolfsburg.

Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on season long loan from #LFC. — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) August 31, 2017

--

10:52am - It's another done deal and a confirmation from last night. Portugal winger Nani heads to Lazio from Fenerbahce, the club confirms.

--

10:35am - It's another Arsenal departure. Striker Donyell Malen is heading to PSV Eindhoven in his native Holland

Donyell Malen is returning to the Netherlandshttps://t.co/j6bJTTtH8D — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 31, 2017

--

10:28am - Here's an interesting one: Brazilian striker Gabigol is apparently on his way from Inter to Benfica.

--

10:22am - A big caveat on the Ox deal to Liverpool. Guillem Balague reports that there is an additional £10 million in incentives at play. Considering what Arsenal got for Robin van Persie heading into the final year of his deal, this could be an absolute steal for the Gunners.

One little detail on The Ox deal. It is not just £40 but also £10 for incentives. Great deal for someone with a year left in his contract — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017

--

10:20am - There are several deals in their later stages that are not yet complete. Spurs have agreed a fee with Swansea City for forward Fernando Llorente, but don't count Chelsea out yet.

#THFC shock Llorente offer accepted #SwansFC - Chelsea close for weeks but no bid accepted. #CFC set to counter, outcome too close to call — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 31, 2017

Llorente, of course, played for Antonio Conte at Juve.

--

10:17am - Good morning and get ready because all sorts of action has come in already overnight. At the bottom of the page, we will list confirmed and completed transfers.

--

CONFIRMED DEALS

MF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Arsenal to Liverpool (£35M)

D Serge Aurier - PSG to Spurs (£23M)

FW Nahki Wells - Huddersfield Town to Burnley (£5M)

FW Giannelli Imbula - Stoke City to Toulouse (loan)

FW Donyell Malen - Arsenal to PSV Eindhoven (undisclosed)

FW Nani - Fenerbahce to Lazio (loan)

FW Divock Origi - Liverpool to Wolfsburg (loan)

MF Renato Sanches - Bayern to Swansea (loan)

MF M'Baye Niang - Milan to Torino (undisclosed)

D Marvin Zeegelaar - Sporting to Watford (£6M)

FW Kylian Mbappe - Monaco to PSG (loan)

FW Lucas Perez - Arsenal to Deportivo (loan)

FW Bojan Krkic - Stoke to Alaves (loan)

MF Nampalys Mendy - Leicester to Nice (loan)

D Ezequiel Schelotto - Sporting to Brighton (undisclosed)

D Molla Wague - Udinese to Watford (loan)

FW - Nikola Vlasic - Hajduk to Everton (undisclosed)