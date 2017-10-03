James Duthie, Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill and Bob McKenzie take a look ahead of the NHL season and break down what to expect from all the Canadian teams, give predictions and more.

The panel have taken a look at the Eastern Conference and have placed where they believe each Canadian team will finish by the end of the season.

TSN Hockey consensus projections have the Toronto Maple Leafs finishing second in the Atlantic Division. The panel believe Auston Matthews will breakout to a sophmore surge and the supporting cast will be just as talented moving forward.

NHL Season Preview: Are the Leafs ready to make a legit Cup run? Coming off an impressive season that included a playoff appearance, when do the Maple Leafs have a realistic chance of winning the Stanley Cup? The TSN hockey panel discusses their chances for the upcoming season.

Following the Leafs are the Montreal Canadiens, where the TSN consensus have them finishing third in the Atlantic. Even with the question mark on the defence with four new players slotting into the backend, the panel believes Carey Price in goal and Jonathan Drouin will be the x-factor for the Habs making the playoffs.

NHL Season Preview: Chemistry concerns with Canadiens The Canadiens will only have two players returning to their blue line from last year when they open their season against the Sabres on Thursday. The TSN hockey panel discuss the new faces in Montreal and where the team is trending heading into this year.

The Ottawa Senators are predicted to finish in the second Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. If Erik Karlsson can return to form following his injury, he will once again lead the Senators to a playoff spot.

NHL Season Preview: Will goal-scoring plague the Sens again? They were the only team to make the playoffs with a negative goal-scoring differential, will the Senators be able to generate more offence this season and make another deep Cup run? The TSN hockey panel weighs in on their chances and if they can survive the start of the season without their captain.

TSN's consensus rounds out the rest of the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlantic Division -

1st- Tampa Bay Lightning

2nd- Toronto Maple Leafs

3rd-Montreal Canadiens

1st Wild Card spot - Boston Bruins

2nd Wild Card spot - Ottawa Senators

Metropolitan Division

1st- Pittsburgh Penguins

2nd- Washington Capitals

3rd- Columbus Blue Jackets

Rest of the East:

9th- New York Rangers

10th- Carolina Hurricanes

11th- New York Islanders

12th- Philadelphia Flyers

13th-Florida Panthers

14th- Buffalo Sabres

15th- New Jersey Devils

16th- Detroit Red Wings

Western Conference

Over to the Western Conference and starting with the Edmonton Oilers.

The TSN consensus has the Oilers finishing first in the Pacific Division. With Connor McDavid leading the way and Cam Talbot in goal, Edmonton will improve to win their first division title since 1991-92.

NHL Season Preview: Can Oilers handle pressure of being a contender? After an impressive 2016-17 campaign, many are saying the Oilers are Cup contenders this season. Is this a legit prediction? Can Edmonton handle playing with the weight of high expectations? The TSN Hockey panel has more.

Next up TSN Hockey projects the Calgary Flames will finish third in the Pacific Division. With the strength in the top two lines, Calgary will look to the third line to add extra punch. Sam Bennett will look to have a breakout year on a line with 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr.

NHL Season Preview: How will Jagr affect the Flames? Will Jaromir Jagr have a positive, or negative influence on the Flames? Is he the biggest off-season acquisition by Calgary, or is there another new big name that will push the team forward? The TSN Hockey panel has more.

The Winnipeg Jets according to TSN's consensus will finish in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference making them the sixth Canadian team predicted to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Season Preview: Jets emphasizing defence They allowed the fourth most goals against last season and the Jets are focusing on the defensive side of the puck heading into the new season. The TSN hockey panel discusses Winnipeg's back end and whether their goaltending is strong enough to back them up.

The final Canadian team will fall outside the playoff bubble according to the TSN Hockey projections. The Vancouver Canucks will finish in 13th place in the West.

TSN's consensus rounds out the rest of the Western Conference standings.

Central Division:

1st- Chicago Blackhawks

2nd- Nashville Predators

3rd- Dallas Stars

1st Wild Card spot- Minnesota Wild

2nd Wild Card spot- Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division:

1st- Edmonton Oilers

2nd- Anaheim Ducks

3rd- Calgary Flames

Rest of the West:

9th- St. Louis Blues

10th- San Jose Sharks

11th- Los Angeles Kings

12th- Arizona Coyotes

13th- Vancouver Canucks

14th- Colorado Avalanche

15th Vegas Golden Knights

west oilers dallas

stanley cup Edmonton vs tampa

Stanley cup champion tampa