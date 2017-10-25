MLS on TSN will deliver all four knockout round games, headlined by a Western Conference showdown between the Vancouver Whitecaps (3) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6). That game can be seen at 10:30PM ET/7:30PM PT tonight across the TSN Network and TSN GO.

TORONTO (October 25, 2017) – After a riveting end to the regular season on MLS DECISION DAY, the drama continues as the AUDI 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS kick off this week exclusively on TSN. As the official English-language broadcaster of the MLS in Canada, TSN delivers every playoff game, beginning with all four matchups from the Knockout Round on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26, as competing teams begin their quest to capture the MLS CUP, one of 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN.

MLS ON TSN kicks off the AUDI 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS with a doubleheader tonight featuring Chicago Fire SC vs. New York Red Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN3and TSN5, followed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:30 p.m. ET across the TSN Network. The Knockout Round continues tomorrow, Oct. 26, with Atlanta United FC taking on Columbus Crew SC at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4, followed by Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN4.

Calling all the action from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes game are MLS ON TSN play-by-play commentator Luke Wileman and analyst Nick Dasovic, as Kristian Jack reports from the sidelines of BC Place in Vancouver.

Following this week’s Knockout Round action, TSN’s complete live coverage of the AUDI 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS continues with the EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS and WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS, and the EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP and WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP, before culminating with the 2017 MLS CUP on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The network’s live coverage of the AUDI 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS is available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN GO app, where fans can also find scores, highlights, game recaps, and more. TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts bring fans closer to the action with photos, videos, and viral content throughout the AUDI 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS.

Soccer on TSN

TSN is the official English-language broadcaster of Major League Soccer (MLS) in Canada, with complete coverage of Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, a package of Montreal Impact matchups, marquee games featuring U.S.-based teams, plus the 2017 MLS ALL-STAR GAME PRESESENTED BY TARGET, MLS DECISION DAY, and the complete AUDI MLS CUP PLAYOFFS, culminating with MLS CUP.

TSN is also the official broadcaster of the CONCACAF GOLD CUP and CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE and, along with RDS, holds a multi-year broadcast agreement that gives both networks the Canadian media rights to half of all games from the PREMIER LEAGUE.

Through a multi-year broadcast rights agreement with UEFA, TSN and RDS are the primary Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE and UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE. The agreement sees TSN broadcast more than 190 games, including up to 16 group stage games weekly, extensive coverage of the knockout phase, as well as the UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL and the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL. RDS delivers live coverage of three of the best matches each week.

Bell Media’s CTV, TSN, and RDS own exclusive Canadian media rights to the FIFA World Cup™ package through to 2026, which includes the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™, 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR™, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, as well as a slate of additional FIFA tournaments.