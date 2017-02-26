The Arizona Coyotes have traded forwards Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a 4th-Round pick in 2017 to the Minnesota Wild for a 1st-Round pick in 2017, a 2nd-Round pick in 2018, a conditional 4th-Round pick in 2019 and minor leaguer Grayson Downing.

Hanzal, 30, has scored 16 goals and added 10 assists in 51 games with the Coyotes this season.

He scored 13 goals and tallied a career-high 41 points in 64 games with the club last season.

The Czech centre has spent his entire NHL career with the Coyotes franchise, since being drafted 17th overall by the team in 2005.

Hanzal is playing in the final season of a five-year, $15.5 million contract which includes a limited no-trade clause. His cap hit sits at $3.1 million.