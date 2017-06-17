The San Jose Sharks appear set to hire Rob Zettler as their new assistant coach. Zettler would fill the vacancy left by Bob Boughner when he was hired by the Florida Panthers as head coach.

Sounds like Rob Zettler is in line to replace Bob Boughner as an assistant coach to Pete DeBoer in San Jose. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 17, 2017

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Zettler appears to be in line to replace Boughner on Pete DeBoer's staff in San Jose.

Zettler previously coached in the Sharks organization under Doug Wilson, and has also coached in the Tampa Bay Lightning's organization, including a stint as the team's AHL head coach in Syracuse.

The 49-year-old played 569 career NHL games as a defenceman, finishing with five goals and 65 assists.