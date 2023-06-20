2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class to be revealed Wednesday on TSN

The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to announce Wednesday the class of 2023 that will be inducted into its hallowed halls and there are a number of big names eligible.

Watch the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023 be announced Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Longtime New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is eligible for the first time. In his 15 seasons on Broadway, he compiled a career 459-310-96 record with a .918 save percentage, 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts. He ranks sixth all-time in wins just behind Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Marc-Andre Fleury, Roberto Luongo, and Ed Belfour.

Other recent retirees eligible for induction this year include former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg and longtime Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford.

Alexander Mogilny has been eligible for the Hall since 2009 but has yet to receive the call. He had 473 goals and 1,032 points in his 990 NHL games split between the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He ranks fourth all-time amongst Russian born players in points behind Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Sergei Fedorov and is one of 30 members of the Triple Gold Club, winning a Stanley Cup, an Olympic gold medal, and a World Championship gold medal.

Forward Jeremy Roenick and goaltender Curtis Joseph have both been eligible since 2012 while two-time Stanley Cup champion Patrik Elias, who spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Devils, has been eligible since 2019.

On the women's side, former Team Canada forward Caroline Ouellette is eligible as one of the most decorated players in women's hockey history.

She is one of just three players to win at least four Olympic gold medals, joining fellow Canadians Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford.

The 44-year-old also skated in 12 IIHF Women's World Championships, winning six gold medals. The Montreal native was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2019 and was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in May.

Ouellette's former national team teammate Jennifer Botterill is also eligible after an impressive career that included three Olympic gold medals and five worlds titles.

Team USA star Monique Lamoureux-Morando, along with her twin sister Jocelyne are eligible and were namestays with USA Hockey, appearing in seven IIHF Women’s World Championships and three Olympic games.

Monique and Jocelyne were both inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Every year, the committee elects members for induction in four categories: a maximum of four male players, two female players, one referee/linesman; and two builders, or one builder if one on-ice referee/linesman is selected.