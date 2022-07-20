The Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston blood feud reaches its climax with a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match. Plus, the Blackpool Combat Club takes on Best Friends and Darby Allin meets Brody King. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston - It all comes down to this. The months-long war between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston reaches its apex on Wednesday night when the duo meets in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match. The match is expected to get violent enough that Jericho is bringing back his "Painmaker" persona from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, complete with face paint. The feud between the two men began all the way back in March when Jericho accused Kingston of never being able to win the big one. When they two met at Revolution, Kingston got Jericho to tap out to the Stretch Plum. As was promised, Kingston expected Jericho to shake his hand and tell him he respected him, but Jericho refused. A week later Jericho appeared to relent, but it was just a ruse for the newly formed Jericho Appreciation Society to dole out a beating to Kingston and former allies Santana and Ortiz. In the months since, Jericho has gotten one over on Kingston seemingly at every turn, largely thanks to the JAS, up until Blood and Guts on the June 29 Dynamite from Detroit. The team of Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler YUTA and Claudio Castagnoli) emerged victorious, but Kingston didn't get the desired satisfaction in making Jericho tap out again because Matt Menard tapped out to Castagnoli's Sharpshooter before Jericho gave up. On Wednesday night, Kingston won't have to worry about any intervention from the JAS because Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be suspended over the ring in a shark cage. It will be mano a mano. Can Jericho handle an enraged Kingston on his own?

Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) - The enmity between Darby Allin and Brody King has heated up in a hurry. During the Royal Rampage battle royal on the July 1 Rampage, King tossed Allin over the top rope to win the 20-man match to claim a shot at Jon Moxley and the Interim AEW World Championship. After King came up short on the next week's Dynamite, Allin emerged from the back to offer a handshake to King. King blew him off entirely. Then a week later before Allin was scheduled for an autograph appearance near Seattle, King jumped him and brutally attacked him and left him lying. Allin got a measure of revenge this past Friday night when he attacked King following his match as Sting and Malakai Black eyed each other warily. The match will mark the fifth ever singles meeting between the two wrestlers with the duo spending time in many of the same promotions over the years. King has handily won the rivalry, thus far, going 3-0-1 against Allin. The last time the two met was a 2019 match in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla with King picking up the win with a Greetings from Asbury Park. Will it be more mastery from King on Wednesday night or will Allin finally pick up a win?

The Blackpool Combat Club (Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA) (w/ William Regal) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) (w/ Orange Cassidy) - The BCC combination of Jon Moxley and Wheeler YUTA tag for the first time on Wednesday night when they take on the much more experienced duo of Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. The match for YUTA is an important one, as it will serve as his final tune-up ahead of Saturday's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view where he will put his ROH Pure Championship on the line against the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. While the match is an important one, it's also a personal one. YUTA defected from Best Friends to join the BCC and that's something that Taylor and Beretta haven't forgotten about, especially the latter, who didn't particularly care for YUTA in the first place. Wednesday's bout is an opportunity for Beretta and Chuckie T. to show him that he made the wrong decision. Plus, a victory over YUTA and the Interim AEW World Champion would be a helluva statement for the duo to make in what is now an AEW tag-team division in flux after the crowning of new champions last week. Can Best Friends make a statement on Wednesday night or will the BCC remain undefeated?

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) - For the first time since June 1, Christian Cage makes his return to the ring with his new, savage Luchasaurus in tow. Since aligning with Cage instead of tag-team partner Jungle Boy, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has been on a path of destruction, laying waste to every challenger put in front of him and ending matches with his version of Jack Perry's Snare Trap called "The Tarpit." On last week's Dynamite, Garrison managed to get under Cage's skin simply by looking like Jungle Boy. It was enough for Cage to sic Luchasaurus on him with the big man winning the match in short order. Of course, Cage insisted upon insult to injury and demanded that Luchasaurus put both Garrison and Pillman through a table with a chokeslam. Unfortunately for the Varsity Blonds, one chokeslam wasn't enough to break the table and the duo had to endure a second. Wednesday will give the Varsity Blonds a shot at payback, but that might be easier said than doen.

Trios match: "The Fallen Goddess" Athena, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. The Baddies (TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - For weeks, Kris Statlander and Athena have been angling to get a shot at Jade Cargill and her TBS Championship, but before either woman can get that, they'll have to get by the Baddies in trios action on Wednesday night with Willow Nightingale as their partner. The more interesting trio might be the one on the other side of the ring, though. On the July 1 edition of Rampage, Cargill defeated Gray. When Statlander and Athena attacked after the match, it was Gray who came to the aid of Cargill and Hogan, much to their surprise. It seems that Gray's new role as "temporary" Baddie is one that was arranged by Stokely Hathaway without any input from Cargill. And if Cargill doesn't like Gray, Hogan despises her. Can these three women coexist long enough to answer the challenge of Athena, Statlander and Nightingale?

- New AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) have a championship celebration