Jon Moxley takes on Lee Moriarty. Plus, four men compete in "The Freshly Squeezed Four-Way" for a shot at Orange Cassidy's AEW International Championship. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday sat 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor) - Jon Moxley makes his first appearance on Rampage since August with a purpose. While the former three-time AEW World Champion has never been one to mince his words or lack confidence, his language and tone in recent weeks has carried a new edge to it. As he threw down the gauntlet to the rest of AEW for 2024, what was notable was that Mox didn't seem to make any exceptions for his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA. Friend or foe, Moxley doesn't offer distinction. This past Saturday night on Collision, Shane Taylor stepped up to the plate to see if Moxley would back his words with action and he did just that, putting the former ROH World TV Champion away with a Bulldog Choke. After the match, Moxley reiterated again that it didn't matter if you're a teammate or a rival, you need to keep up. Next up for Moxley will be Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty, who watched from ringside last Saturday just what Moxley is capable of inside the ring. But Moriarty is undeterred and wants to prove that the version of Moriarty that Moxley defeated in the fall of 2022 is gone and in his place is a more battle-tested and complete performer under the tutelage of the ruthless Taylor. But Moxley is as a tough an ask as you can take on in AEW and a pissed-off Moxley is a terrifying proposition. Can Moriarty pick up the biggest win of his AEW career or will Mox give him a taste of what Taylor experienced on Saturday?

Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho (w/ Saraya and Harley Cameron) - Anna Jay has emerged as the target of Ruby Soho's wrath and she did nothing to deserve it. Harley Cameron had been brought into the Outcasts' orbit by Saraya to help them get back on track following the defection of Toni Storm. But her motivations were more than simply that. Saraya wanted to do whatever she could to put a stop to Soho's burgeoning relationship with Angelo Parker. Two weeks ago, Saraya had Cameron throw herself at Parker, who immediately rejected her advances, but Soho didn't see that part. She only saw the kiss that preceded it. Enraged, she confronted Cameron, who lied and said she was put up to it by Jay. Now an irate Soho will have the opportunity for revenge against a completely innocent party. While Soho and Jay have shared a ring together on many occasions, this will mark only the second time the two have met in singles competition. On the July 29, 2022 edition of Rampage, Jay defeated Soho with the Queen Slayer submission. Will Soho enact a measure of misguided vengeance against Jay or will Jay make it 2-0 against Soho?

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis, Powerhouse Hobbs and ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher) vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels - As the Don Callis Family's war against Chris Jericho continues, Konosuke Takeshita faces a stiff test in the form of former ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels. One of the most tenured and decorated competitors on the AEW roster, Daniels has held 19 major championships and, even in his fourth decade of competition, still presents a formidable challenge to everybody who steps into the ring with him. But Takeshita is on a heater. The Japanese superstar hasn't lost a singles match in an AEW ring in nearly a year, last falling in defeat to Sammy Guevara in March of 2023. Gold is what he's after right now and Takeshita wants to bring back another title to the Don Callis Family to go along with stablemate Kyle Fletcher's ROH World TV Championship. Daniels is just another obstacle in the way of that pursuit. Can Daniels manage to slow Takeshita down or will he keep moving forward towards championship gold?

"Freshly Squeezed Four-Way" for a shot at the AEW International Championship: AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian (w/ "The Superbad Girl" Penelope Ford) vs. The Butcher (w/ The Blade) vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy needs an opponent for Saturday night's edition of Collision and he's going to find one on Friday night in the "Freshly Squeezed Four-Way." El Hijo del Vikingo meets Kip Sabian, The Butcher and Komander for a shot at Cassidy's title. The lineup here is an intriguing one. Vikingo and Komander are current champions, while Sabian and The Butcher have both failed to unseat Cassidy for this very title in the past. Obviously, in a fast-paced four-way match, things can get out of hand in a hurry and two of these four men will be losers on Friday night without getting pinned or submitted. The best way to ensure that doesn't happen to you is to have eyes in the back of your head, but of course, that is much easier said than done. Which of these four competitors will earn themselves a shot at Cassidy and his AEW International Championship on Saturday night?