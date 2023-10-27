Former tag-team partners collide as Mike Santana meets Ortiz in a no-DQ grudge match. Plus, Kyle Fletcher takes on Konosuke Takeshita and four women will compete for a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

No-disqualification match: Mike Santana vs. Ortiz - The decade-long friendship and partnership between Mike Santana and Ortiz has crumbled and the two men will now meet in the ring on Friday night in a no-DQ match on Rampage. How did it come to this between two men who began teaming together at the start of their respective careers in 2012? At Blood and Guts 2022, Santana blew out his knee in the hellacious match that saw he, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) defeat former ally Chris Jericho and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia). Out of action for over a year, a bitter Santana returned just ahead of All In this past August and was angry enough with former friend Kingston that he agreed to team up with the BCC against Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and old rivals Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy) in the Stadium Stampede match. So upset with Kingston was Santana that he didn't mind teaming alongside Ortiz in that match, even though he was equally furious with him. Santana feels as if his friends abandoned him during his recovery and that has fueled his desire to strike out on his own as a singles performer. All of this blindsided Ortiz, who was under the impression that the two would resume tagging. Since Santana's return, he and Ortiz have routinely trade barbs about who carried who and that one held the other back. As it stands, the once strong friendship seems to have reached an irreparable state. The question remains, though, just how physical is each man willing to get with somebody they once considered to be a brother?

Four-way match for a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship: Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue vs. "The Living Dead Girl" Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale - We know that "Timeless" Toni Storm is set for an AEW Women's World Championship match at Full Gear on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles, but current champion Hikaru Shida has title defences before then. This Saturday night on Collision, Shida is set to put her title on the line against the winner of a four-way match contested by Anna Jay, Skye Blue, Abadon and Willow Nightingale. Of the four, only Nightingale has held gold recently, having defeated Mercedes Moné to become the inaugural New Japan Strong Women's Champion in May before dropping the title to Stardom superstar Giulia in July. None of the four women has won a title in AEW thus far. In title matches (for the AEW Women's World Championship, ROH Women's World Championship and the TBS Championship), Jay is 0-7, Blue is 0-5, Nightingale is 0-8 and Abadon is 0-1 with her lone loss coming in an AEW title match against Shida in 2021. One of these four women has the opportunity to break their streaks of futility, but will have to get through the other three women to do so. Who will set herself up for a match with Hikaru Shida on Saturday night?

Kyle Fletcher vs. "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs) - Kyle Fletcher has a bone to pick with Don Callis. With Aussie Open tag team partner Mark Davis out of action with a broken wrist, Fletcher has asserted himself on his own. On the Oct. 4 edition of Dynamite, Fletcher stepped in for the injured Sammy Guevara to team with Konosuke Takeshita against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho on the recommendation of his United Empire stable leader Will Ospreay. The duo of Takeshita and Fletcher fell in the match and Callis raged over Fletcher's supposed incompetence. Then in singles action on the Oct. 18 Dynamite, Fletcher lost to Omega with Callis once again disparaging him. Having never been more confident in his abilities after hanging with Omega and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in one-on-one encounters, Fletcher is out to shut Callis up on Friday night when he takes on Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita. Like Omega and Danielson, Takeshita will present an immense challenge for a man whose forté is tag-team wrestling. Still, there's nothing that Takeshita will have seen from Fletcher to make him believe he's a competitor to be taken lightly. Can Fletcher prove a point to Callis or will Takeshita continue to roll in the singles division?

