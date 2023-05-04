Alabama announced the firing of baseball manager Brad Bohannon on Thursday, amid a probe into gambling irregularities surrounding the team.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of university employees,” the Crimson Tide said in a statement. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

Bohannon, 47, was in his sixth season in Tuscaloosa. He leaves the school with an overall mark of 166-124 (.572). The Crimson Tide reached the NCAA Regional Tournament in 2021.

The move comes after both Ohio and New Jersey pulled Alabama baseball games from their sportsbooks, citing suspicious activity surrounding the team's 8-6 to top-ranked Louisiana State on Friday night.

“We are continuing to look into the matter,” Jessica Franks, an Ohio commission spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

More to come.