NCAA Football - TSN Broadcast Schedule

NCAA Football Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Week 1 Saturday, August 26, 2023 North Alabama vs. Mercer 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 26, 2023 UMass vs. New Mexico State 7pm TSN+ Saturday, August 26, 2023 South Carolina State vs. Jackson State 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, August 26, 2023 Hawai'i vs. Vanderbilt 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, August 31, 2023 Elon vs. Wake Forest 7pm TSN+ Thursday, August 31, 2023 Florida vs. Utah 8pm TSN4/5 Thursday, August 31, 2023 South Dakota vs. Missouri 8pm TSN+ Friday, September 1, 2023 Miami OH vs. Miami 7pm TSN+ Friday, September 1, 2023 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech 7:30pm TSN4 Saturday, September 2, 2023 Virginia vs. Tennessee Noon TSN2 Saturday, September 2, 2023 Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Ball State vs. Kentucky Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Long Island University vs. Ohio Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Boise State vs. Washington 3:30pm TSN2 Saturday, September 2, 2023 UMass vs. Auburn 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Wofford vs. Pittsburgh 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 California vs. North Texas 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 UT Martin vs. Georgia 6pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 New Mexico vs. Texas A&M 7pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 North Carolina vs. South Carolina 7:30pm TSN2 Saturday, September 2, 2023 Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 South Alabama vs. Tulane 8pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech 8pm TSN+ Saturday, September 2, 2023 Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA 10:30pm TSN+ Sunday, September 3, 2023 Jackson State vs. Florida A&M 3pm TSN+ Sunday, September 3, 2023 Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 7pm TSN+ Sunday, September 3, 2023 LSU vs. Florida State 7:30pm TSN+ Monday, September 4, 2023 Clemson vs. Duke 8pm TSN2 Week 2 Thursday, September 7, 2023 Murray State vs. Louisville 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, September 8, 2023 Illinois vs. Kansas 7:30pm TSN2 Saturday, September 9, 2023 Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest 11am TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Notre Dame vs. NC State Noon TSN2 Saturday, September 9, 2023 Utah vs. Baylor Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 James Madison vs. Virginia Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Ball State vs. Georgia Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Charleston Southern vs. Clemson 2:15pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Texas A&M vs. Miami 3:30pm TSN2 Saturday, September 9, 2023 Ole Miss vs. Tulane 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Marshall vs. East Carolina 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Kent State vs. Arkansas 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Appalachian State vs. North Carolina 5:15pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic 6pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Texas vs. Alabama 7pm TSN2 Saturday, September 9, 2023 Wisconsin vs. Washington State 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Grambling vs. LSU 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 McNeese vs. Florida 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Arizona vs. Mississippi State 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Southern Miss vs. Florida State 8:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 9, 2023 Auburn vs. California 10:30pm TSN2 Week 3 Thursday, September 14, 2023 Navy vs. Memphis 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, September 14, 2023 Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, September 15, 2023 Army vs. UTSA 7pm TSN2 Saturday, September 16, 2023 Florida State vs. Boston College Noon TSN2 Saturday, September 16, 2023 LSU vs. Mississippi State Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Kansas State vs. Missouri Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Iowa State vs. Ohio Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Alabama vs. South Florida 3:30pm TSN2 Saturday, September 16, 2023 Oklahoma vs. Tulsa 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Minnesota vs. North Carolina 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Northwestern vs. Duke 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 East Carolina vs. Appalachian State 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Tulane vs. Southern Miss 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Tennessee vs. Florida 7pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia 7:30pm TSN2 Saturday, September 16, 2023 BYU vs. Arkansas 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Akron vs. Kentucky 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson 8pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Wyoming vs. Texas 8pm TSN+ Saturday, September 16, 2023 Colorado State vs. Colorado 10pm TSN+ Week 4 Thursday, September 21, 2023 Georgia State vs. Costal Carolina 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, September 21, 2023 Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, September 22, 2023 NC State vs. Virginia 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Florida State vs. Clemson Noon TSN3 Saturday, September 23, 2023 Auburn vs. Texas A&M Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Virginia Tech vs. Marshall Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Western Kentucky vs. Troy Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Army vs. Syracuse Noon TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Colorado vs. Oregon 3:30pm TSN3 Saturday, September 23, 2023 BYU vs. Kansas 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Miami vs. Temple 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Boston College vs. Louisville 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Ohio vs. Bowling Green 3:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Rice vs. South Florida 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 UTSA vs. Tennessee 4pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Arkansas vs. LSU 7pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Texas vs. Baylor 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 UAB vs. Georgia 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Memphis vs. Missouri 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 Mississippi State vs. South Carolina 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh 8pm TSN+ Saturday, September 23, 2023 California vs. Washington 10:30pm TSN2 Week 5 Thursday, September 28, 2023 Temple vs. Tulsa 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, September 28, 2023 Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston 8pm TSN+ Friday, September 29, 2023 Louisville vs. NC State 7pm TSN+ Friday, September 29, 2023 Columbia vs. Princeton 7pm TSN+ Friday, September 29, 2023 Cincinnati vs. BYU 10:15pm TSN+ Week 6 Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee 8pm TSN Thursday, October 5, 2023 Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech 8pm TSN Friday, October 6, 2023 Cornell vs. Harvard 7pm TSN+ Friday, October 6, 2023 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State 7:30pm TSN Saturday, October 7, 2023 Oklahoma vs. Texas TBD TSN Saturday, October 7, 2023 TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN Saturday, October 7, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 10:30pm TSN Week 7 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State 7:30pm TSN Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Liberty vs. Jacksonville State 7:30pm TSN+ Wednesday, October 11, 2023 UTEP vs. Florida International 7:30pm TSN Thursday, October 12, 2023 SMU vs. East Carolina 7:30pm TSN Thursday, October 12, 2023 Fort Valley State vs. Benedict College 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, October 13, 2023 Tulane vs. Memphis 7pm TSN Friday, October 13, 2023 Stanford vs. Colorado 10pm TSN Saturday, October 14, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 7pm TSN Saturday, October 14, 2023 Montana vs. Idaho 10:30pm TSN Week 8 Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Southern Miss vs. South Alabama 7:30pm TSN Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State 7:30pm TSN+ Wednesday, October 18, 2023 New Mexico State vs. UTEP 9pm TSN Thursday, October 19, 2023 Rice vs. Tulsa 7pm TSN Thursday, October 19, 2023 James Madison vs. Marshall 7pm TSN+ Thursday, October 19, 2023 North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, October 20, 2023 SMU vs. Temple 7pm TSN Saturday, October 21, 2023 TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN Saturday, October 21, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm TSN Saturday, October 21, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 7pm TSN Saturday, October 21, 2023 Montana State vs. Sacramento State 10:30pm TSN Week 9 Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Liberty vs. Western Kentucky 7:30pm TSN+ Wednesday, October 25, 2023 UTEP vs. Sam Houston 8pm TSN Thursday, October 26, 2023 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, October 26, 2023 Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, October 26, 2023 S. Carolina State vs. N. Carolina Central 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, October 27, 2023 Brown vs. Penn 7pm TSN+ Friday, October 27, 2023 Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte 7:30pm TSN+ Saturday, October 28, 2023 TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN Saturday, October 28, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm TSN Saturday, October 28, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 7pm TSN Saturday, October 28, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 10:30pm TSN Week 10 Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Buffalo vs. Toledo TBD TSN Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan TBD TSN+ Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Ball State vs. Bowling Green TBD TSN Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Kent State vs. Akron TBD TSN+ Thursday, November 2, 2023 Wake Forest vs. Duke 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, November 2, 2023 South Alabama vs. Troy 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, November 2, 2023 Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, November 3, 2023 Princeton vs. Dartmouth 7pm TSN+ Friday, November 3, 2023 Boston College vs. Syracuse 7:30pm TSN Saturday, November 4, 2023 Notre Dame vs. Clemson TBD TSN+ Saturday, November 4, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 10:30pm TSN Week 11 Thursday, November 9, 2023 Virginia vs. Louisville 7:30pm TSN+ Thursday, November 9, 2023 Southern Miss vs. Louisiana 7:30pm TSN+ Friday, November 10, 2023 North Texas vs. SMU 9pm TSN Friday, November 10, 2023 Grambling vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9pm TSN+ Saturday, November 11, 2023 TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN Saturday, November 11, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 10:30pm TSN Week 12 Thursday, November 16, 2023 Boston College vs. Pittsburgh 7pm TSN+ Friday, November 17, 2023 South Florida vs. UTSA 9pm TSN Saturday, November 18, 2023 TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN Saturday, November 18, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm TSN Saturday, November 18, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 7pm TSN Saturday, November 18, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 10:30pm TSN Week 13 Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo TBD TSN Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan TBD TSN+ Thursday, November 23, 2023 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 7:30pm TSN Friday, November 24, 2023 Miami vs. Boston College Noon TSN Friday, November 24, 2023 Texas Tech vs. Texas 7:30pm TSN Saturday, November 25, 2023 TBD vs. TBD Noon TSN Saturday, November 25, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 3:30pm TSN Saturday, November 25, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 7pm TSN Saturday, November 25, 2023 TBD vs. TBD 10:30pm TSN Week 14 Friday, December 1, 2023 PAC 12 Championship 8pm TSN Saturday, December 2, 2023 BIG 12 Championship Noon TSN Saturday, December 2, 2023 MAC Championship Noon TSN+ Saturday, December 2, 2023 SWAC Championship 4pm TSN+ Saturday, December 2, 2023 AAC Championship 4pm TSN Saturday, December 2, 2023 Sun Belt Championship 4pm TSN+ Saturday, December 2, 2023 ACC Championship 8pm TSN