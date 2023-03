NCAA Hockey on TSN National Broadcast Schedule

Check back on this page for more schedule updates and additions as the NCAA hockey season progresses.

NCAA Hockey on TSN Date Event M/W Away Home Time (ET) Network Thursday, March 23, 2023 Manchester SF M Western Michigan Boston University 2pm TSN+ Thursday, March 23, 2023 Fargo SF M Minnesota State St. Cloud State 5pm TSN+ Thursday, March 23, 2023 Manchester SF M Cornell Denver 5:30pm TSN+ Thursday, March 23, 2023 Fargo SF M Canisius Minnesota 9pm TSN+ Friday, March 24, 2023 Bridgeport SF M Harvard Ohio State 2pm TSN+ Friday, March 24, 2023 Allentown SF M Michigan Tech Penn State 5pm TSN+ Friday, March 24, 2023 Bridgeport SF M Merrimack Quinnipiac 5:30pm TSN+ Friday, March 24, 2023 Allentown SF M Colgate Michigan 8:30pm TSN+ Saturday, March 25, 2023 Regional Final M TBD TBD 4pm TSN+ Saturday, March 25, 2023 Regional Final M TBD TBD 6:30pm TSN+ Sunday, March 26, 2023 Regional Final M TBD TBD 4pm TSN+ Sunday, March 26, 2023 Regional Final M TBD TBD 6:30pm TSN+ Thursday, April 6, 2023 Semifinal 1 M TBD TBD 5pm TSN+ Thursday, April 6, 2023 Semifinal 2 M TBD TBD 8:30pm TSN+ Saturday, April 8, 2023 Final M TBD TBD 8pm TSN+

Schedule subject to change