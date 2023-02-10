The BC Lions have signed defensive lineman Woody baron to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. It will keep the American, who was due to become a free agent after the 2023 season, on the team through 2024.

Baron, 29, dealt with an ankle injury last season and played in just six games, recording seven defensive tackles and one sack. He played 14 games in 2021 with the Montreal Alouettes, posting 16 defensive tackles and a career-high six sacks.

The Chicago, Ill., native joined the Lions as a free agent last February after spending the first three seasons of his career in Montreal where he totalled 71 tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble in 50 regular season games.

He attended training camp with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 before signing with the Als.