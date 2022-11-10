No man has scored more goals for Canada than Cyle Larin, and the Brampton, Ont., native has a habit of making it look easy.

Twelve minutes into Canada’s critical qualifying game against Jamaica last March at Toronto’s BMO Field, Larin drifted into the middle of Jamaica’s defence, received a pass from midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, and found the back of the net. Canada would go on to win 4-0, but Larin’s opening goal effectively sent his team to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Larin's goal against Jamaica was his 13th in World Cup qualifying, the most in the region and second across worldwide qualification.

“I score off instinct,” is how the 27-year-old striker describes his talent.

That instinct, and Larin’s entire mentality, evolved over World Cup qualifying. He found his role as Canada’s starting striker, and as the top scorer for Turkish giants Beşiktaş in a league and cup-winning season, and then became a Champions League scorer for Beşiktaş the following season.

Most importantly, Larin grew personally as the father of twins.

“What I’ve learned is when these men are dialed in, they deliver,” said Canada head coach John Herdman.

Larin reached his potential through hard work. In front of the media, he is usually soft-spoken, but he opens up a little more when describing what he learned growing up in a single-parent home and as part of the soccer community in Brampton.

“We grinded. Our families grinded a lot. They really supported our dreams,” said Larin.

Larin fought and earned his way early in his career. From Brampton youth soccer he reached the NCAA with the UConn Huskies, then became the first Canadian selected first overall in MLS SuperDraft when Orlando picked him in 2015. He won MLS Rookie of the Year that same year and was named to the MLS All-Star game a season later. At that point, Larin was one of Canada’s top soccer talents.

But when he moved to Beşiktaş in 2018, Larin found it challenging to get a regular spot in the starting lineup. He was eventually loaned to Zulte Waregem in Belgium in 2019. With his scoring for Canada also dried up, Larin needed a reset. Herdman recalls a conversation he and Larin had around that time.

“I remember some of my conversations with him, and I asked him, ‘Why do you do this?’" said Herdman. "'You’ve taken some heat from the fans, you don’t get much love from Canada, but you keep turning up.”

The “why” in Larin’s life is his family. The other subject he opens up about is his mother, Patricia, and how watching her over the years instilled a sense of determination in him, especially when his personal and professional life gets tough.

“My mom made lots of sacrifices when growing up for us – my brother and my sister,” Larin said. “So, as a single mom, I thought it was a lot, it was a lot for her. And then you go through all those experiences, and you fight every day growing up and training every day until you get to become a professional.

“And I knew I was. That was the only thing in my mind – to become professional and provide for my family.”

Larin credits Herdman’s “details” with helping him grow his technical and tactical abilities, which sparked his scoring touch. But becoming a father to twin daughters Caylee and Cylie gave him a greater purpose.

“I'm a father now, so I have to show my kids what it is to do your job and then be responsible on and off the pitch,” Larin said. “It's really helped me to become a better person and a better player.”

Larin had a career club season in 2020-2021 with Beşiktaş, and by the time his daughters turned one at the end of the season, he had started more league games (33) and more scored more league goals (19) than ever before. He also scored 14 goals for Canada in 2021.

“Even from places like Turkey with his two young twin daughters, he just leaves them behind to be with us,” said Herdman. “And he said right from the onset, ‘I want to put my name on the back of a red jersey. I want people to see my name and the name of these boys, because when I was growing up, we just didn’t have those heroes.”

Larin enters the 2022 World Cup once again fighting for his place for club and country. He moved from Beşiktaş to Belgium champions Club Brugge over the summer but has only started one game so far this season.

Herdman has repeatedly stated how much he values players playing at their highest levels ahead of the World Cup, but Larin will be supremely confident if he is chosen to start in Canada’s group games.

“When I start, I score,” is how Larin describes his best offensive position on the field.

And that confidence comes from his desire to create a legacy for his family.

“I think I've created something for my name and for my family's name for them to watch back and see I did something special.”