Canada set to face Latvia in U18 quarter-finals at 12:45pm ET on TSN

After going a perfect 4-0 in the preliminary round at the IIHF men's under-18 world championship, Canada is set for its first elimination game Thursday.

Canada will take on Latvia in the last quarter-final game of the tournament at 12:45 p.m. ET/9:45 a.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Team Canada dominated in their four group games, outscoring opponents 31-7. They will enter as a heavy favourite against Latvia, who defeated Slovakia 5-3 for their lone win in the group round in order to reach the knockout phase.

Medicine Hat Tigers star Gavin McKenna leads Canada with six goals and 14 points through four games. The 16-year-old forward is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, but is already turning heads with his potential.

“He’s a terrific player,” TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said prior to the tournament. “He’s more playmaker than goal scorer. Brilliant vision [with] 360-degree scanning ability. Speeds the game up, slows the game down.

“[He] keeps defenders right off balance because of his ability, and he can really understand where there’s vulnerability.”

Porter Martone is second on Team Canada with four goals and 13 points. Eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, the 17-year-old Mississauga Steelheads winger is hoping to add U18 gold to his collection after settling for bronze at the tournament last year.

Both players would need a dominant performance on Thursday to close on tournament points leader James Hagens of Team USA. Hagens is up to nine goals and 19 points after helping push the Americans through to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Switzerland in their quarter-final. Hagens is also 2025 draft eligible.

Watch coverage of Canada's quarter-final starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.