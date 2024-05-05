Canada wins second in a row in world para hockey championship

CALGARY — Canada won its second game in as many days to open the world para hockey championship with a 10-0 thumping of Italy on Sunday.

Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., led the host team with four goals and assist in Calgary's WinSport Arena.

Liam Hickey of St. John's N.L., contributed a pair of goals and four assists a day after Canada opened the tournament with a 19-0 thrashing of Japan.

Canada's goalie Corbin Watson faced just two shots from the Italians on Sunday.

The Canadians won a silver medal at the 2023 world para championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., where they lost 6-1 to the United States in the final.

The schedule gets tougher for the Canadians when they face 2023 bronze medallist Czechia on Tuesday to cap the preliminary round.

The U.S. and China were tied atop their pool at 2-0 on Sunday.

The Americans blanked South Korea 11-0 and China shut out Slovakia 10-0.

The semifinals are Friday and the medal games Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.