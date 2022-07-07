OTTAWA — Canadian figure skater Veronik Mallet announced her retirement from competitive skating on Thursday.

The 28-year-old from Sept-Îles, Que., Que. won silver in the women's single competition at the Canadian figure skating championships in January. Mallet had previously won bronze twice at nationals — in 2015 and 2019.

“Veronik has been a big part of our women's program for the past nine years and it was fantastic to see her capture the silver medal at nationals this past year,” Skate Canada’s high-performance director Mike Slipchuk said in a statement.

In international competition, Mallet’s best finishes were at the 2013 Skate Canada International where she finished eighth and at the 2013 Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany where she finished fourth.

“What an honour it has been to represent this country. Throughout my career, there have been so many ups and downs and I’ve learned so many lessons from it. It is now my time to give back to younger skaters,” said Mallet.

This past season Mallet competed at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Estonia and finished 13th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.