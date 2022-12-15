Canadian forward Levonte Johnson, who helped Syracuse to the NCAA College Cup on Monday, is one of three finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy.

The award is the top individual honour in NCAA Division I soccer.

Johnson, a senior from Brampton, Ont., is up against Creighton junior forward Duncan McGuire and Duke junior midfielder Peter Stroud.

The three women's finalists are Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert, Duke sophomore forward Michelle Cooper and Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger.

The winners will be announced Jan. 6 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Johnson earned All-Atlantic Coast Conferencefirst-team honours in scoring 11 goals for Syracuse this season, eight of which were game-winners to lead the NCAA. He also contributed six assists, finishing second in the ACC in points and goals.

Johnson's 86th-minute goal gave Syracuse a 3-2 win over Creighton and sent the Orange to the NCAA final. He was also on target in the championship game in Cary, N.C., converting his spot kick as Syracuse defeated Indiana 7-6 in a penalty shootout after the match finished knotted at 2-2.

Johnson also garnered all-ACC first-team and All-South Region first-team honours.

McGuire led the NCAA Division 1 ranks in goals and points while setting the Creighton single-season record for goals with 23. Stroud was named ACC Midfielder of the Year and earned United Soccer Coaches all-America first team honours.

The finalists were chosen in voting by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches.

Johnson is Syracuse's second MAC Hermann Trophy finalist, following former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono in 2014. Johnson arrived at Syracuse after playing the 2021 season at Seattle University following a junior-college stint.

Edmonton forward Gloire Amanda, a forward with Oregon State, won the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2019.

Teal Bunbury (Akron, 2009) is the only other Canadian-born men's winner. The son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury, Teal has lived in the United States since he was 10 and represents the U.S. internationally.

Canadians Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia, 2016) and Christine Sinclair (Portland, 2004 and '05) have won the women's award.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 15, 2022.