Canadian Olympic Curling Trials qualifying
Jennifer Jones and Brad Gushue - Curling Canada
Published
Here's how qualifying for Canada's Olympic Curling Trials breaks down for four-person curling as well as mixed doubles.
2025 Olympic Curling Trials
Brad Gushue Canada
- Nov. 22-Nov. 30, 2025 (location to be announced)
- Eight men's and eight women's team will qualify for the event.
- Round robin format with the top three teams reaching the playoffs. First-place team goes straight to the final while the second and third-place teams play in the semifinal.
- Final will feature a best-of-three series.
- Winning teams will represent Canada in four-person curling at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Here's how to qualify
2025 Olympic Curling Trials
|Qualifying Event/Ranking
|Women
|Men
|2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Brier champions
|-
|-
|Leading team in the 2023-24 CTRS standings
|-
|-
|2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Brier champions
|-
|-
|Combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings
|-
|-
|Combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings
|-
|-
|Combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings
|-
|-
|Leading team in the 2024-25 CTRS standings
|-
|-
|Pre-Trials winner
|-
|-
Note: Pre-Trials will be played in October of 2025. For more information of the qualifying process, visit Curling Canada.
2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials
- Format and qualifying process will be announced at a later date.