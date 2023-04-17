Canadian Olympic Curling Trials qualifying

Qualifying Event/Ranking Women Men 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Brier champions - - Leading team in the 2023-24 CTRS standings - - 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Brier champions - - Combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings - - Combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings - - Combined two-year (2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) CTRS standings - - Leading team in the 2024-25 CTRS standings - - Pre-Trials winner - -

Note: Pre-Trials will be played in October of 2025. For more information of the qualifying process, visit Curling Canada.

2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials