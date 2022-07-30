KING CITY, Ont. — Captain Navneet Dhaliwal scored 100 not out to lead Canada to a six-wicket victory over Singapore on Saturday in ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A play.

Canada won the toss and elected to field with Singapore all out for 188 in 49.2 overs. Bowlers Dillon Heyliger and Jeremy Gordon each took two wickets for Canada.

Anish Paraam led Singapore with 57 runs.

Dhaliwal hit 12 fours in his 108-ball innings as Canada finished at 190 for four in 41.2 innings. Varun Sehdev added 32 runs and Matthew Spoors 27.

The Canadian men face Malaysia on Sunday.

The six-team tournament, which runs through Aug. 7 at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club, is part of the World Cup qualifying process. Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu are also taking part.

The Challenge Leagues are a 2 1/2-year competition involving 12 teams considered three steps away from the 2023 World Cup. The King City event was originally slated to be held last August but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

There are two Challenge Leagues, A and B, each comprising six teams that play 15 matches each over two years. Canada is in Group A while Group B is made up of Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya and Uganda.

Canada currently tops Group A at 6-1 while Uganda heads Group B at 8-2.

The top team in each league at the end of the competition will secure two of the six places in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff to be held later in 2022, alongside the bottom four of Men’s CWC League 2. The top two teams from the playoff continue in the hunt to participate in India 2023.

