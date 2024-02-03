Two-time Division All-Star Marcus Sayles has agreed to an extension with the BC Lions through 2025, the team announced Saturday.

Sayles, 29, will head into his fourth season with the Lions after recording 45 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery over the course of the 2023 CFL campaign. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

The American defensive back started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018, earning a West All-Star selection and a Grey Cup win in his first season north of the border.

Sayles was released by the Buffalo Bills in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent, before joining the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In 2020, he was let go by the Blue Bombers to pursue an NFL opportunity. Sayles went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings before being waived to make room on the team's 80-man roster.

He played his collegiate career at Division II University of West Georgia, posting 123 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 24 pass breakups, and a school-record 13 blocked kicks.

Sayles has recorded 12 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and four sacks through 83 games in his CFL career.