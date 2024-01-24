The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed All-Star centre Sean McEwen, the team announced Wednesday.

“Sean is our leader on the offensive line,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He’s a durable guy we can count on and he’s motivated to win a championship. We’re happy to get him back.”

McEwen, a 26-year-old native Calgarian, is coming off his third straight West Division All-Star nod since signing with the Stampeders.

“I’m very excited to be back in Calgary this year and pumped to play with these guys again,” said McEwen in a statement. “I know the potential of this group, and I’m looking forward to re-establishing a winning culture this season.”

McEwen made 17 starts this past season and was part of a Stampeders offensive line that allowed just 34 sacks, the third-lowest total in the league. McEwen has played 115 career regular-season contests and five post-season games, including a Grey Cup victory in 2017.

McEwen was originally drafted by the Toronto Argonauts out of the University of Calgary and played four seasons for the Double Blue (2016-19) before heading home to Calgary.