The Calgary Stampeders announced Saturday they have have re-signed American running back and kick returner Peyton Logan and American linebacker Darius Williams.

Logan, 25, played in six regular-season games and carried the ball 17 times for 169 yards and a touchdown, 22 punt returns for 175 yards, 16 kickoff returns for 333 yards and one missed-field goal return for 24 yards.

The Memphis, Tenn., native and Tennessee-Martin alumnus was the Stampeders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022 after finishing second in the CFL with 2,078 all-purpose yards.

Williams, a 25-year-old Floridian from Colorado State-Pueblo, suited up for 16 regular-season games in 2023 and in addition to his team-leading 22 special-teams tackles, he contributed four defensive stops including one tackle for loss.

Williams added one defensive tackle and one special-teams stop in the Western Semi-Final.