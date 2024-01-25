The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Kristian Matte.

Et c'est parti pour une 14e saison ! 🍾



Les Alouettes prolongent le contrat de Kristian Matte jusqu'en 2024 → https://t.co/4EUkgJZtjJ



We can’t wait for season 14!



We have signed offensive lineman Kristian Matte to a one-year deal →… pic.twitter.com/FepSFZEfVO — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) January 25, 2024

Matte, 38, returns to the Alouettes for his 14th season on the heels of a Grey Cup victory with the team over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November.

“There aren’t many players that are capable of playing 14 seasons of professional football. Matte is a guy everyone loves”, says Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement “He played a crucial role in our last Grey Cup win. He is not afraid to get up and talk in the locker room when things are not going so well. He also sets the proper example on the field through his work ethic. We are lucky to have such a leader on our team.”

A Saint-Hubert native, Matte has played in 185 games in his career, all with the Alouettes. He is currently tied for ninth in that category with kicker Don Sweet.

The former Concordia Stinger was drafted in the first round (7th overall) by Montreal in 2010, winning his first Grey Cup title with the team in his rookie year.