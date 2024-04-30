TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks selected linebacker Joel Dublanko first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.

Edmonton had the first selection after finishing last in the West Division with a 4-14 record.

The six-foot-three, 240-pound Dublanko was regarded as the most pro-ready draft prospect. After his college career at Cincinnati, he spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks before playing in 2023 with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.

An American, Dublanko was eligible for the CFL draft because he has a Canadian parent.

It was the first of six picks Edmonton has in the first 31 selections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.