The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday they have re-signed American running back Walter Fletcher to a one-year deal.

Fletcher, 27, played in seven games for the Alouettes last season, rushing for 266 yards on 58 carries and caught 23 passes for 176 yards.

“Walter is an outstanding athlete who has a lot of acceleration when he runs with the ball,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He worked with our running backs in recent years and his positive attitude is contagious, both on the field and around our club. His return to our team is great news.”

The Maryland native joined the Alouettes in 2022 after spending the 2021 season with the Edmonton Elks.

Collegiately, Fletcher played three years for the Edinboro Fighting Scots. During his second year, he ran for a school-record 1,740 yards on 253 touches.

Fletcher ranked second in NCAA Division II football in rushing yards, along with ranking second nationally in rushing yards per game (158.2). He also scored 18 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. He rushed for 100-or-more yards in eight of 11 games, including a school-record four games with 200-or-more yards.

Fletcher's signing comes in the wake of the Alouettes honouring star running back William Stanback's request to be released ahead of free agency.