William Stanback's free agency has started sooner than expected.

The Montreal Alouettes released the impending free-agent running back on Tuesday at his request, the club announced.

Nous avons libéré le DO William Stanback, à sa demande.



We have released RB William Stanback, per his request.



The move will allow Stanback to negotiate with other teams ahead of the official opening of CFL free agency on Feb. 13.

In November, Als general manager Danny Maciocia indicated the team intended to meet with Stanback in hopes of reaching a new deal.

Stanback, 29, spent the past five seasons with the Als.

The Virginia Union product appeared in 14 games for the Grey Cup champions last season, rushing for 800 yards on 147 carries with two touchdowns. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 241 yards and a receiving TD.

A two-time CFL All-Star, Stanback was the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Player in 2021 when he led the CFL in rushing yards with 1,176.

The Hempstead, NY native has also spent time on NFL rosters with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, but has never seen game action.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported on the impending move earlier on Tuesday.