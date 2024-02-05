MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are keeping it in the family.

The CFL club signed American twin brothers Justin and Jayson Ademilola to two-year deals. Not only are the Ademilola both defensive linemen, they also played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Justin Ademilola is a six-foot-one, 248-pound defensive end who registered 8.5 sacks, 74 tackles (9.5 for loss), three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble his final two seasons at Notre Dame, He received a minicamp invite last year from the Green Bay Packers.

Jayson Ademilola, a six-foot-three, 290-pound defensive tackle, appeared in 52 games at Notre Dame, recording 135 tackles (63 solo). He spent time last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was drafted by the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.

