MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have taken another step toward bringing back their championship team.

Montreal signed linebacker Tyrice Beverette to a two-year contract Friday. Beverette was set to become a free agent in February.

Beverette had 89 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, seven sacks and two touchdowns to earn East Division all-star honours this season.

The 28-year-old from Lakewood, N.J., joined Montreal in 2022 after playing two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He's the latest member of the Grey Cup-champion Alouettes who's returning next season after linebacker Darnell Sankey, and defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and Mustafa Johnson, among others, signed new contracts this off-season.

The Alouettes also signed quarterback Cody Fajardo and wide receiver Tyson Philpot to contract extensions beyond next season.

"We just secured a very important piece of our defence squad. The fact that Beverette will be with us for several years shows how much he believes in our team", Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. "He was so successful with us in 2023, I feel he is still hungry and that is very encouraging."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.