EDMONTON — Kyran Moore won't be hitting CFL free agency this year.

The American receiver signed a one-year contract extension Friday with the Edmonton Elks, according to a CFL source. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Elks haven't yet announced the deal.

The five-foot-10, 165-pound Moore signed with Edmonton last year as a free agent after four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was slated to hit free agency at noon ET on Feb. 13.

Moore, 27, had 69 catches for 743 yards and four TDs last season. He has appeared in 64 career CFL regular-season games, registering 279 catches for 3,094 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.