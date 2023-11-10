The Toronto Argonauts are set to get a boost at running back with Canadian Andrew Harris making his return to the lineup.

Harris, 36, recently spent time on the six-game injured list with a knee injury and last played against the Alouettes in Week 15.

"I'm getting used to it now," Harris said Wednesday on rehabbing from injury as the Winnipeg native missed time last season with an upper-body injury.

"To be completely honest, it was tough for me getting hurt at that point of the season," Harris said. "It doesn't get easier as you get older. But we have a great training staff here, the guys on the team really supported me.

"For me, I just wanted to get back to be able to help make an impact in some way... I'm just blessed to be back and really looking forward to another playoff run."

Harris played in 12 games this season - his second season with the Argonauts after an illustrious five seasons and two Grey Cup rings with the Blue Bombers - picking up 229 yards and two touchdowns.

After his injury left a hole in the Double Blue backfield, A. J. Ouellette picked up the slack, rushing for a career-best 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns.

"At the beginning, we kind of fed off each other," Harris said about his relationship with Ouellette. "And now it's more of a mentor role for me; mentoring him and giving him all the little nuggets I've acquired over the last 15 years.

"From a teammate standpoint now, it's just (going in for him) when he needs a breather and giving teams difficult looks when we're both in the game."

Having announced that he will becoming the head coach of the Vancouver Island Raiders of the B.C. Football Conference in 2024, the future Hall of Famer is looking forward to one last kick at the can.

"I'm extremely excited," he said. "This is my last game until the next game and then it's over for me, so I'm definitely embracing this and I'm really excited for the opportunity."