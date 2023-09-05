The Toronto Argonauts have agreed to a contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Peter Nicastro, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has started all 10 games this season and has played a large role in helping the Argos offensive line to a league-best 10 sacks allowed, 14 better than the next team.

"I am so excited to sign this contract to remain in Toronto," said Nicastro. "This is where I want to be, I love the city, the fans and the organization gives us every opportunity to succeed on and off the field. I can't wait to continue building on the success of the last few years. I want to thank the Argonauts organization, my family and my agent for all their hard work and support in getting this deal done."

“Getting Pete locked up is huge for us,” said Argos Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He's been a starter from the moment he stepped into the league, can play multiple positions along the line and gets better each week. This was really important for us after getting Chad extended last week. We are thrilled to keep him in Double Blue.”

The Calgary native was originally selected seventh overall by the Argonauts in the 2021 CFL Draft.