The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday they have signed American defensive back Deatrick Nichols to a two-year contract extension.

Slated to become a free agent in February, the 29-year-old Nichols re-joins the Bombers having played 18 games for them last season, racking up 37 defensive tackles, a special teams tackle, and a forced fumble.

A two-time CFL All-Star, Nichols originally signed as a free agent in February of 2021.

The Miami Fla., native and product of the University of South Florida has played in 47 career regular-season games for the Bombers across three seasons (2021-23), recording 126 defensive tackles, one sack, four interceptions and one forced fumble.