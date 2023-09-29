Blue Bombers rule DB Houston out of Grey Cup rematch vs. Argonauts
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday that defensive back Demerio Houston will not return to their game against the Toronto Argonauts.
Demerio Houston will not return to tonight's game.— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 30, 2023
Houston, 27, suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the first half of the Argonauts and Bombers rematch of the 109th Grey Cup.
The Shelby, N.C., native recorded a tackle prior to his exit.
The Bombers trailed the Argonauts at the half.
Houston has played in 13 games for the Blue Bombers this season, recording career-highs in defensive tackles (48), Interceptions (7) and touchdowns (1).