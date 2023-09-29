The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday that defensive back Demerio Houston will not return to their game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Houston, 27, suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the first half of the Argonauts and Bombers rematch of the 109th Grey Cup.

The Shelby, N.C., native recorded a tackle prior to his exit.

The Bombers trailed the Argonauts at the half.

Houston has played in 13 games for the Blue Bombers this season, recording career-highs in defensive tackles (48), Interceptions (7) and touchdowns (1).