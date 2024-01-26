The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday they have signed Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to a one-year deal.

We have re-signed running back Johnny Augustine to a one-year deal.



The Welland, Ont., native returns to the Blue Bombers for his sixth season after joining the club in 2018.

Augustine, 30, played in 18 games for the Bombers last season, rushing for 267 yards. The University of Guelph product also added eight tackles on the kick cover units, which ranked sixth on the team.

In 195 career CFL games, Augustine has rushed for 1,135 yards and one touchdown.

TSN's John Lu reports that the league's reigning Most Outstanding Canadian Brady Oliviera, who is set to become a free agent, has not yet lined up NFL workouts.

CFL free agency officially opens Feb. 13 at noon ET/9 a.m.