Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receivers Dalton Schoen and Nic Demski were not in attendance during the team's practice on Tuesday due to respective ankle injuries, according to TSN's John Lu.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said that he is hopeful that Demski will practice Wednesday.

Demski, a 29-year-old Winnipeg native, played in 17 regular-season games for the Blue Bombers, catching 67 passes for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns.

Schoen, the Canadian Football League's reigning Most Outstanding Rookie, played in 72 games this season, racking up 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72 receptions.

In addition, Lu reports that Rasheed Bailey, Jackson Jeffcoat and Jeremy Murphy took part in position drills but no formations.