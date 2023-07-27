Colorado to return to Big 12 in 2024-2025

Colorado's return to the Big 12 is official.

The school announced Thursday that it would be departing from the Pac-12 to rejoin the conference it left in 2010 in 2024-2025.

A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023

"After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving," school chancellor Philip DiStefano and athletic director Rick George said in a joint statement. "The Big 12's national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni."

Colorado initially left the Big 12 over fears that its larger member schools - namely Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M - would depart for bigger conferences. TAMU went on to join the SEC in 2012 with OU and Texas set to join the conference in 2024.

But the Big 12 has expanded, while the Pac-12's future looks more uncertain. Brigham Young, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston have all joined the Big 12 in 2023, while UCLA and USC will depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

"I want to thank the Pac 12 Conference for the home it has provided to CU athletics for more than a decade," school president Todd Saliman said in a statement. "We look forward to maintaining the many partnerships developed with our Pac 12 colleagues. The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams.

The move is good for our student-athletes and the university. It will help advance our commitment to supporting CU student-athletes in their academic and athletic pursuits in future years. I look forward to a great season ahead for all our teams."

The Buffaloes' first football season under new head coach Deion Sanders is set to kick off on Sept 2. with a visit to 2023 National Championship finalists TCU.