Former Olympic gold medalist E.J. Harnden is joining Team Matt Dunstone at the second position, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

This comes just days after the Dunstone rink parted ways with third B.J. Neufeld and officially reunites E.J. with his brother Ryan approximately two and a half years since they last played together. E.J. Harnden most recently curled on Team Brad Gushue, but the two sides split in October.

'We are incredibly excited to welcome E.J. to Team Dunstone," said skip Matt Dunstone in a news release. "His championship experience, skill, and leadership align perfectly with our goals as a team. We look forward to building on our success and competing with E.J. by our side."

"I am honoured to be joining Team Dunstone. I have always had a ton of respect for both Matt and Colton, and obviously, it will be special to be alongside Ryan again," said Harnden in the same release. "This team has a great mix of experience, youth, as well as talent. I also love the passion and energy everyone brings to the ice. I am truly looking forward to what lies ahead."

Harnden won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a member of Team Jacobs. He is also a three-time Brier champion and owns nine Grand Slam of Curling victories.

Dunstone, the departed Neufeld, second Colton Lott and lead Ryan Harnden joined forces ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and have been one of the best rinks in Canada over the past two-and-half seasons. The Manitoba-based rink have won two events this season, including November's Red Deer Curling Classic when E.J. Harnden filled in for Neufeld.

With Neufeld in the fold, the Dunstone rink had made solid runs at the last two Montana's Briers, highlighted by a silver medal performance at the 2023 Brier in London, Ont., when they lost to Team Gushue in the final. They made the playoffs last year in Regina, but were ousted by Saskatchewan's Team Mike McEwen in the 3 vs. 4-page playoff.

Team Dunstone pre-qualified for this season's Montana's Brier, running from Feb. 28-March 9 in Kelowna, B.C., after a strong showing on the Canadian Team Ranking System last year.

Team Dunstone haven't won an event on the Grand Slam circuit with Neufeld, making one final and three semi-finals. Elsewhere on Tour, Neufeld has helped Team Dunstone win the annual bonspiel in Sault Ste. Marie the past two seasons.

Team Dunstone will be back in action this week at the RBC Dominion Securities Western Showdown in Swift Current, Sask., for their final event of the calendar year.