Divock Origi is headed to Serie A.

Scudetto holders Milan announced the signing of the 27-year-old Belgium striker on a free transfer from Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Ostend native has signed a four-year deal with the club.

A product of the Genk and Lille academies, Origi made his senior debut for Lille's reserve squad in 2012. After three Ligue 1 seasons, Origi signed for Liverpool in 2014 in a £10 million move.

In his seven seasons at Anfield, Origi made 107 league appearances and scored 22 goals. His most famous goals for the team came during the Reds' run to the 2019 Champions League title. He had a brace in the second leg of the semi-final tie against Barcelona, overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg. Origi then scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Internationally, Origi has been capped 32 times, scoring three goals for the Red Devils. He was a member of the Belgium squad that finished in third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.