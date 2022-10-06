Following the firing of head coach Paul LaPolice last week, the Ottawa Redblacks are adding to their coaching staff with the hiring of offensive consultant Doug Malone and special teams assistant Cory McDiarmid.

Malone has worked in the CFL as an offensive line coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions as well as an offensive coordinator at Western Illinois and Tennessee Tech in the NCAA.

McDiarmid has nearly two decades of CFL coaching experience and has recently spent time as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach of the Panthers Wroclaw in the European League of Football.

The 3-11 Redblacks are in the midst of their third consecutive dismal season. They went 3-15 in 2019 and 3-11 in 2021.