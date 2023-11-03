Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers have never allowed a rookie quarterback to win a prime-time game in their stadium.

That run continued on Thursday Night Football.

With a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh improved to 6-0 straight up all-time versus rookie quarterbacks in home prime-time games.

Mike Tomlin is 25-5 all-time versus rookie quarterbacks. With the victory, the Steelers improved to 5-3.

While they might have a tough time challenging the Baltimore Ravens for AFC North supremacy, Pittsburgh is very much in playoff contention at the midway mark of the season.

On the flip side, Tennessee fell to 3-5 straight up.

The Titans might not be a playoff team, but it appears as though they have found their franchise quarterback in Will Levis, who made several plays again last night despite ultimately falling short.

Meanwhile, it looked like anyone who tailed my FanDuel Best Bet in Thursday’s Morning Coffee column was going to fall short, until Tennessee’s final drive of the game.

Chigoziem Okonkwo didn’t have a catch until the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Then he caught all three of his targets on that final Titans drive to cash the FanDuel Best Bet with over 2.5 receptions.

After a couple of bad beats in which we missed out by one catch or even one yard, it felt like we were due for a little good fortune.

As it turns out, we got exactly what we needed to start the month of November on a winning note.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday Night Football

The schedule for this NFL Sunday is absolutely loaded.

Who's the MVP halfway through the regular season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4iuR0XN4DL — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2023

There is at least one game in every time slot that should be considered appointment television, including the second-ever NFL game in Germany, which will kick off the day in the early morning hours here in Canada.

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t lost back-to-back games in over two years, but the Kansas City Chiefs are just -1.5 against the Miami Dolphins at FanDuel right now.

The fact that the NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is in the 4 p.m. ET window and might not even be the most highly anticipated game on the slate is a testament to the loaded schedule.

You knew this was coming pic.twitter.com/oF9lMi63WH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 2, 2023

In case you missed it, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to meet on Sunday Night Football.

2 more days until this place is rockin'



Our Home | @FischerHomes pic.twitter.com/ga9DgLxcrH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 3, 2023

All three of the games I’ve highlighted here are must-watch television.

The Eagles are a three-point favourite against the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Bills were a 1.5-point favourite on the lookahead line for Sunday night’s game against the Bengals.

#Bills QB Josh Allen returned to practice today after sitting out Wednesday as he continues to nurse a right shoulder injury. Here's a 👀 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/g1RTU1dbqw — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 2, 2023

However, that line has flipped and it’s now Cincinnati that is a small favourite at -1.5.

The Bengals got as high as -3 when it appeared as though Josh Allen’s status could be in question, but it looks like Allen will be good to go.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll take Cincinnati on the money line at -126.

“Anybody can do anything they want if they’re willing to work for it.” - Great message from Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/lA1r265xXZ — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 2, 2023

Joe Burrow appears to be healthy again, and when he’s at his best the Bengals are tough to beat.

Cincinnati is coming off an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers, and now they get Buffalo at home.

#Bengals WR Tyler Boyd says there were #Bills players who used the snow as an excuse when they lost in the playoffs last year.



“Well, we here now.” 🍿



(🎥 @Trags)



pic.twitter.com/mapMXe0NRa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2023

If the Bills’ offence is firing on all cylinders, then they should be able to keep up with the Bengals in this one.

However, the Allen injury combined with the fact that Burrow looks healthy, and Cincinnati has home-field advantage is enough for me to take the Bengals in this spot.