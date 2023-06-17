The Edmonton Stingers (3-3) (-167) will look for their third straight win in a matchup against the resurgent Montréal Alliance (3-5) (+120) tonight at the Expo Centre at 7:00 pm local/9:00 pm ET.

The game will also be available for streaming on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, and on the CEBL Mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.

The Alliance, fresh off snapping their five-game losing streak last night in Calgary, are hoping to take back-to-back games on their Alberta road trip.

Despite missing their leading scorer, Blake Francis, Montréal used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to stun the Surge, who came into last night’s matchup tied for first place in the western conference.

Francis was averaging 19.3 points and over 3 assists per game through seven games this season.

Captain Ahmed Hill picked up the slack, scoring a game-high 21 points in the comeback win against Calgary. Forward Treveon Graham chipped in with 16 points and 9 rebounds on the night, while the Alliance also racked up 20 bench points—highlighted by 12 points from forward Mamadou Gueye.

However, it wasn’t just the offence that helped Montréal snap their skid.

The Alliance defence held Calgary to just 75 points, the lowest number of points that they have held an opponent to all season since their season opener on May 26, when they gave up 69 points to the Niagara River Lions.

With the win, Montréal moved to within a half game of third place in the eastern conference.

On the other side, after losing three of their first four games to start the season, Edmonton has found a groove of late.

The Stingers lost by just six points to the eastern conference-leading Ottawa BlackJacks last Saturday. They then followed that performance with back-to-back wins, knocking off the Winnipeg Sea Bears and Saskatchewan Ratters in matchups earlier in the week.

Since making his season debut against Ottawa last week, Windsor, Ontario guard Isiah Osborne has emerged as a top scoring option for Edmonton.

Osborne is averaging over 15 points per game through three games this season, ranking him second on the club. He is also leading the Stingers in three pointers made per game, scoring nearly three per contest.

In order to snap their losing streak, Montréal will need to prevent Edmonton from dominating the glass.

The Stingers rank third in the league in rebounds per game, while Brody Clarke—who also leads Edmonton in scoring—has the second most offensive rebounds in the CEBL (24).

After this game, Edmonton will hit the road for a three-game road trip that begins on June 22.

Montréal is slated to head to Ottawa for their third meeting of the season against the BlackJacks on June 22, before beginning a four-game home stand at the Verdun Auditorium on June 25.

Full broadcast schedule of CEBL Games of the Week on TSN can be found here. All games will also be streamed live internationally on the CEBL’s OTT platform, CEBL+, and on the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices.