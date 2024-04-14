Finland takes women's world hockey bronze after shootout win over Czechia

UTICA, N.Y. — Finland defeated Czechia 3-2 in a shootout for the bronze medal at the women's world hockey championship on Sunday.

Michelle Karvinen and Petra Nieminen scored and goaltender Sanni Ahola stopped four of five shots in the shootout.

Finland returned to the world championship podium after taking silver in 2019. They ranked sixth in 2022 and fifth in 2023.

The Czechs were bronze medallists in both 2022 and 2023.

Karvinen and Viivi Vainikka scored in regulation time for the Finns. Ahola stopped 29 shots and her Czech counterpart Klara Peslarova made 45 saves in regulation time and overtime.

Klara Hymlarova was the only Czech to beat Ahola in the shootout. Denisa Krizova and Michaela Pejzlova were Czechia's other goal scorers.

The Finns led 2-1 heading into the third period when Krizova pulled the Czechs even at 4:11.

Both sides had chances to end it in the 10-minute overtime session. Peslarova and Ahola both produced key saves to force extra shots.

Czechia will host the 2025 women's world championship in Ceske Budejovice, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced earlier Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.